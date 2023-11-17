New SAP exhibition highlights NFT art

When the coronavirus pandemic hit, artists around the world faced a challenge. With museums, exhibitions and art forums closed, they suddenly had no place to present their works to the public.

At least not in analog form.

“Many artists are left wondering how to sell and market their work,” says Alexandra Kozgeria, art curator at SAP. “That’s why we saw a lot of hype about digital art at that time – and especially about artworks in the form of NFTs.”

SAP’s latest exhibition titled “The Poetry of Blockchain” is the first exhibition organized specifically for NFT art and features 47 works by 18 artists. but what exactly Are NFT?

NFT stands for non-fungible token. It is a unique, non-fungible and non-exchangeable digital object stored on the blockchain that serves as a certificate of authenticity and ownership of a physical or digital asset such as a picture. It takes the form of a digital identifier composed of a unique series of characters.

NFT in the art market

If you want to buy NFT artworks, you’ll need to install cryptocurrencies and a crypto wallet on your smartphone or other device to store them. You are then ready to move on to one of the many open platforms on the Internet, known as “NFTs.” Marketplace,” where people can browse NFTs or search for works by specific artists. One of these marketplaces is OpenSea.

“These platforms function somewhat like galleries,” says Kozgeria. “Artists wishing to offer their work for sale upload their pieces to the underlying blockchain to create NFTs in a process called ‘minting.’ “

Metaverse: Dreamland or Dystopia?

These tokens may represent a single, unique asset or multiple copies of the same asset, in which case the image displayed on the platform will be the same but the digital identifier will be slightly different for each copy. This means an artist can create a whole series of artworks and put them up for sale on the NFT marketplace.

“Many works on these marketplaces are created digitally and added directly to the blockchain as NFTs,” explains Kojagaria. “But it is also possible to create NFTs from analog artworks like oil paintings or sculptures. You’ll do this by taking a photo of the artwork and uploading it as a JPG file.

When you have selected an artwork you want to buy, you bid for it on the platform or, if a fixed price has been specified, make an offer. If the artist accepts your offer, the NFT is issued and payment is made using the cryptocurrency deposited in your wallet. You then receive a link containing the address of the NFT and you can transfer it to your wallet.

The acquired piece can be displayed at any time – as a JPG, video or other file – by clicking a link or scanning a QR code. But the token itself remains in the buyer’s wallet.

“Artists exhibiting their NFTs at SAP in Waldorf copied their artworks as files onto a USB stick,” says Kozgeria. “The original artwork lives securely on the blockchain, so if the wand is lost or stolen, it makes no difference to the ownership.”

“Many of my works are the result of many years of research, during which I examine gaps in history, the background of coding and the opaque impact of databases on the development of algorithms and the resulting creation of images and changes. At each stage, I ask, ‘Who are we and what constitutes our identity?’ What makes a person? “What mark do we leave where we live?” Johanna Reich, exhibiting artist

SAP working on NFT management solution

NFTs are having an impact far beyond the art market. The business world has also recognized his potential. At SAP, a team spanning three continents is working on an NFT management solution that focuses on customer engagement and loyalty programs.

NFT: On exploring iconic moments from SAP’s 50-year history

To demonstrate the possibilities of the solution, visitors to the opening night of the SAP Art Exhibition were invited to access an NFT created by SAP. Sven Hages, a software developer at SAP Labs Munich, explains the background: “We are working with MetaBrusociety, based in Bavaria, Germany. This is a startup that has partially funded itself by selling NFTs. By scanning the QR code on one of the beer cans we ordered with them, customers and visitors to SAP events can now claim one of our own NFTs created with our NFT management solution.

“Right now, only 5% to 10% of the population understands crypto and NFTs, and they’re definitely younger people,” Hedges says. But he is hopeful that the level of interest and engagement will increase.

Kozgeria sees NFTs as a response to digitalization and he describes it as holding the promise of openness, exchange and – to some extent – ​​democratization. “NFTs introduce the concept of ownership for the digital age. People are looking for something specific,” she says.

The SAP Training Center in Waldorf has 47 artworks by 18 different artists on display – all on monitors. The organizers decided not to live stream the actions from the blockchain as it would have been too energy intensive.

“This exhibition consists exclusively of digitally created works,” says Kozgeria. “But it also includes works that draw on traditional art forms and play with the possibilities of digitalization, such as augmented reality.”

Reinhard Schmidt, one of the exhibiting artists, says: “I created my first cryptoart in 2018 and have since exhibited in many publications and exhibitions. ‘The Poetry of Blockchain’ is a big highlight for me. The fact that a global player like SAP is showcasing NFTs is an important milestone for me as an artist and for the entire Web3 community.”

The exhibition will run till February 23, 2024. View a digital 360° tour of the exhibition.

Top image courtesy of SAP employee Juelma Guerreiro.

