New Samsung leak reveals surprising Galaxy S24 Ultra design decision

As expectations rise for the release of the Samsung Galaxy S24 range, those who have been eagerly waiting to purchase the top-of-the-range Galaxy S24 Ultra will be disappointed.

An advertisement for the Samsung Galaxy S23 (Photo by JUNG YEON-JE/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

latest leaks Nearly three new Galaxy S handsets highlight available memory options; The Galaxy S24 will come with 8GB of RAM, the Galaxy S24+ with 8GB or 12GB, and the S24 Ultra with 8GB or 12GB.

It is the latter that has irked the community. Although not released yet, several Galaxy S24 Ultra models have been seen running on 16GB of RAM. Now it appears that Samsung has pulled back the specs of the top-tier smartphone. More RAM will mean more apps running in the background, faster and smoother switching between apps and better response from active apps.

With 16GB, the S24 Ultra could set the smartphone standard as early as 2024. It may still do so, but it will be much easier for the competition to catch up to the South Korean flagship.

Still, the Galaxy S24 Ultra has guaranteed praise from the Samsung community in one case. Unlike the S24 and S24+ handsets, which will come with a mix of Exynos or Snapdragon chipsets, the S24 Ultra is guaranteed to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. Not only that, but Qualcomm will introduce an optimized 8 Gen 3 that will unlock more power for Samsung. It remains to be seen whether Samsung will be able to match this with its new Exynos 2400.

The community is also looking forward to the impact of Samsung Gauss, the company’s new AI engine. It will be part of the Galaxy S24 family software package and will provide everyone with an optimized experience, improved performance, and creative support.

Samsung is expected to launch the S24 handset at the next “Galaxy Unpacked” event, which is widely expected to take place on January 17, 2024.

