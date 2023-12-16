As the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S24 family draws closer, Samsung’s decisions at the heart of the new flagship smartphones are paying more attention.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (Photo by Jang Yeon-jae/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

Following Samsung’s decision to use a mix of Exynos and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon system-on-chip, the community is expecting Samsung to increase the performance of its chipsets.

New details on the Exynos 2400 chip Reliable tipster Tech_Reve suggests that Samsung has made a leap forward in performance, but the Samsung chipset is still expected to fall short of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. The latter will power every Galaxy S24 Ultra model, but only a select few Galaxy S24 and S24+ models, depending on which region you buy your new Galaxy S smartphone in.

The biggest news comes about GPU. Samsung is working with AMD, and the new Exynos capabilities are set to exceed the equivalent A17 Pro chipset found in the recently released iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max.

Compared to the previous version, the latest Exynos has a thinner package with increased levels of heat dissipation. The latter should allow more consistent performance.

The biggest advantage the Exynos 2400 has over the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is that it’s simply… it’s cheaper.

Prices leaked last week suggest Samsung will move the prices of the Galaxy S23, S23+ and S23 Ultra to the Galaxy S24 family. Given the increased price of many key parts (especially the cost of memory and storage), sharing Exynos and Snapdragon across the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ models will help keep the bill of materials as low as possible.

The Galaxy S24 family, including the S24 Ultra and S-Pen, will launch in early 2024 at a “Galaxy Unpacked” event, which is widely expected to take place on January 17.

