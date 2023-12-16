New Samsung leak reveals significant Galaxy S24 Ultra photo quality upgrade

Samsung is reportedly adding HDR photo support to its flagship smartphones while posting on Instagram , [+] And Facebook. AFP via Getty Images

According to a new report, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra owners will enjoy much higher photo quality on the social media platform.

December 16 update below: Article originally posted December 14.

According to a known leaker ahmed quaidharSamsung has formed a “new partnership” with Meta to enable the 2024 flagship smartphone to upload and display HDR photos on Facebook and Instagram. This partnership will eventually allow Android users to upload and display HDR content – ​​a feature currently only available on iPhones.

Previous leaks have revealed that next year’s Galaxy S24 Ultra will support Android 14’s new Ultra HDR photo standard. However, social media platforms do not currently support the new format. This results in any HDR information stored in pictures being lost and their quality being reduced when viewed on HDR-capable displays, including those found in modern smartphone flagships.

HDR displays differ from what is known as “HDR photography” in that they enable photos to be displayed in the smartphone’s full range of brightness and colors. Standard JPEG files, on the other hand, are limited to a very narrow range of brightness levels. HDR displays can deliver far greater realism, especially in photos with bright highlights.

While support for Ultra HDR is good news for Samsung fans, it shouldn’t require any special “partnerships” between smartphone vendors and online platforms to support Ultra HDR content.

The Ultra HDR format is an open specification that anyone is free to implement, so to enable the feature both Meta and Samsung would have to support it – something they could easily do independently.

For example, if Instagram enables support for Ultra HDR, any device should be able to upload an Ultra HDR image and display it correctly on an HDR-capable display. There is no technical reason to limit this feature to Samsung products.

I recently asked a Google representative if the company is working with social media services (like Instagram) to support Ultra HDR and was told,

“Yes, Android is working with our developer community to support the Ultra HDR format. We are unable to share our partner’s timeline.

This response strongly suggests that this will not be Samsung’s new flagship to gain access to this significant quality upgrade next year.

Updated: 16 December.

When it comes to displaying HDR content, including Ultra HDR photos, Samsung’s Galaxy S24 Ultra may achieve significant improvements over the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

According to recent insider information, it also leaked ahmed quaidharNext year’s Galaxy flagships will have a dramatically brighter display, bringing its peak brightness to 2,600 nits Dynamic AMOLED Screen. This increase represents a massive upgrade from the Galaxy S23 Ultra, which reaches a maximum of 1,050 nits. According to testing site Dxomark,

Increasing the brightness to 2,600 nits will significantly increase the display’s dynamic range, improving the visual quality of all HDR content and putting it ahead of the Pixel 8 Pro with its 2,400-nit screen.

However, the actual brightness achieved when viewing HDR content is usually well below the screen’s maximum brightness, so we won’t know exactly how well the Galaxy S24 Ultra will perform until it launches early next year.

