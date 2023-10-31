Samsung is planning a big photo upgrade for the Galaxy S23 Ultra successor (pictured) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Samsung’s next-generation Galaxy S24 series smartphones will get a significant photo upgrade, a new report says.

Perennial leek is known as ice universeIt has now been “confirmed” that the Galaxy S24 series will be able to display HDR photos in photo albums, using technology similar to Google’s Ultra HDR format.

The Ultra HDR format arrives in Android 14 and allows a wider range of colors and brightness levels to be displayed than regular JPEG files, making full use of the capabilities of the smartphone’s screen. Google’s latest Pixel 8 range already takes advantage of this feature, so it makes sense that Samsung should use the same process to enhance picture quality on the upcoming Galaxy S24 models.

It wouldn’t make sense that Samsung would use a technology that is “identical to Ultra HDR” rather than simply enabling the Ultra HDR feature that effectively comes “for free” with Android 14. Compatibility will be key to widespread adoption of Ultra HDR, which already works with professional editing applications like Adobe Photoshop. More importantly, Ultra HDR files maintain full backward compatibility with the JPEG format by encoding any additional HDR information in a separate part of the file called a “gain map”. Legacy applications can easily ignore the gain map to display the image without applying HDR corrections.

Apple offers a similar feature in the Photos app where users with newer iPhones can select “View Full HDR” to display photos in their full dynamic range. However, a key difference here is that Apple’s system does not provide backward compatibility with the jpeg format and the HEIF files it uses are much harder to view in “full HDR” on non-Apple hardware.

For these reasons, I hope Samsung will enable Ultra HDR in the Galaxy 24 series rather than developing a similar but incompatible format. Earlier devices should also be able to use this feature, unless Samsung chooses to disable it: all that’s needed is an HDR-capable display paired with Android 14, making the Galaxy S23 range a future-proof option. It would become an obvious candidate to get the feature in an update. ,

Note that Ultra HDR is different from the HDR capture mode on your camera. Ultra HDR is about storing and displaying HDR content rather than capturing it in the first place. This is similar to how HDR TVs can display much higher contrast and more colorful highlights when watching HDR source material.

Follow @paul_monckton on Instagram

More from ForbesTribute to superstar Forbes contributor and tech guru Gordon KellyMore from ForbesExciting new Samsung tech points to huge Galaxy S24 Ultra camera upgrade