Rumors are swirling that Samsung will release its upcoming Galaxy S24 a little earlier than usual.

A new report from a Korean publication Election (Via sammobile, It is claimed that Samsung’s next flagship will be announced on January 17, 2024, with the device line-up available for pre-order the next day. The Galaxy Unpacked event will also be held in San Jose, California.

The thought process behind the earlier launch date is to improve sales in the first half of next year, the report said. Unsurprisingly, Samsung will unveil the Galaxy S24, S24 Plus, and Galaxy S24 Ultra at the launch event.

This isn’t the first news pointing towards a January release. Last month, sources were saying sammobile Claims that the new devices will be unveiled in “early to mid-January” were supported by tipster Ice Universe, who said that the Galaxy S24 series has already entered mass production.

The last flagship Galaxy S phone to arrive so soon was the S21, which was announced on the 14th and released on January 29. Election The claim is that buyers can boot up their S24 as early as January 26, which would be one of the earliest releases in recent Samsung history. The S22 series arrived in February last year, while the Galaxy S20 was announced in February and was available for purchase on March 6. The launch schedule for the Galaxy S10 was also similar, which would be released on March 8, 2019.

We’ll find out in the coming weeks whether that date and location are accurate, but given the number of recent leaks, it looks like Samsung is targeting an earlier release. The company is also considering adding new AI skills to the Galaxy S24 range.

A new feature called “Live Translate Call”, which is destined for the Galaxy S24, will automatically translate calls, in real time, through the native Phone app. Samsung has also developed its own generative AI model, called Gauss, which can edit and compose images, summarize documents and act as a coding assistant.

How all this translates into user-friendly functionality remains to be seen. But it seems Samsung is thinking about exactly how it will introduce advanced AI tools into everyday apps, with Live Translate calls being a solid example of bridging that gap. If the company has more of it, it will solve the long-standing feature-bloat problem with its phones and challenge Google’s AI-laden Pixel 8.

