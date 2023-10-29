New Samsung Galaxy S24 leak reveals early launch date

The Galaxy S24 may launch earlier than usual next year. (Photo by Joan Cros/Nurfoto via Getty , [+] Images) Nurfoto via Getty Images

According to a new report, Samsung may launch the Galaxy S24 series a month earlier than usual.

Talking to sources sammobile It is claimed that Samsung’s next flagship phone will be announced in “early to mid January”. The earlier launch date is supported by renowned tipster Ice Universe (via @Tech_Reve), who posted on Chinese social media website Weibo that the S24 has entered mass production.

Samsung announced the S23 series on 1 February 2023 and made it available for purchase on 17 February. If the phones arrive in early January, potential buyers could have their S24 in hand by the middle of the month.

neither sammobile Or Ice Universe has expanded on why Samsung would bring forward the launch date, but the company has not always stuck to the same release date for its flagship smartphone range.

The S22 series arrived in February last year, but the Galaxy S21 handsets were announced on January 14, 2021. The Galaxy S20 was unveiled in late February and went on sale on March 6. The 2019 Galaxy S10 had the same release schedule as its successor, but it went on sale on March 8. Samsung also likes to be unpredictable. The Galaxy S21 FE was unveiled at CES 2022 on January 3, while its successor—the S23 FE—arrived a few weeks ago.

More from ForbesApple has a serious ‘design flaw’ for the surprise AirPods Max 2 that needs to be fixed

Whatever date the new phone finally releases, it’s clear the handset is on the way as hardware and feature leaks are coming in thick and fast. It looks like the S24 could be a big improvement over its predecessor with new generic AI capabilities, including text-to-image tools, improved speech-to-text messaging, and a smarter version of the much-maligned Bixby chatbot.

This is clearly a new battlefield. Google’s Pixel 8 is packed with AI smarts that’s been simplified into user-friendly picture editing tools, like making people disappear from shots, or brightening dark videos using its Night Sight technology.

Apple was reportedly surprised by the sudden interest in generative AI tools in rival products this year and it’s working to capture the new features in iOS 18. We may see AI-generated playlists and a smarter Siri in the company’s next major mobile software update. , according to Mark Gurman.

How Samsung limits its machine learning technology to simple apps that can be used with a few taps remains to be seen. I suspect the company will have some surprises for the launch, especially in the camera department. We’ll know more in the next few weeks. stay tuned.

follow me Facebook And threads,