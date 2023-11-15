The European Commission has sent an official proposal to member states for a new round of sanctions against Russia targeting diamond imports.

The proposal, which has also been signed by High Representative Josep Borrell, was circulated on Tuesday evening after several weeks of consultations behind the scenes with countries testing the waters.

This includes “new import and export restrictions, action to tighten oil price caps, and tougher measures on third-country companies that circumvent sanctions,” a European Commission spokesperson told Euronews.

“The package also aims to cut the remaining revenues that Russia receives from diamond exports to Europe and its partners. This is being done in very close cooperation with our G7 partners.”

According to a diplomat who spoke on condition of anonymity, one of the products that will be banned is liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), a type of fuel used for heating, cooking and transportation.

Sanctions will now be negotiated between the 27 member states, which will require consensus. If ultimately approved, it would represent the 12th series of penalties imposed against Russia over a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Negotiations are expected to be laborious as sanctions become harder to meet with each new round. previous packagewhich targeted China-based companies on suspicion of rigging, took more than a month to conclude.

The latest proposal continues an uphill battle to crack down on those who are helping the Kremlin evade many of the sanctions, which has become increasingly difficult to deal with as the number of sanctions increases.

But the main theme of the 12th package will undoubtedly be diamonds.

Russia is the world’s largest diamond producer by volume, with more than 90% of its business controlled by a single company, Alrosa. In 2021, a year before the war began, the country exported roughly $4 billion (€3.77 billion) worth of rough diamonds, with this volume falling slightly in 2022 due to the absence of sanctions.

The omission has been repeatedly condemned by Kiev authorities and Eastern European countries, who want to deprive the attacker of as much revenue as possible.

The secretive nature of the diamond industry has been cited as the main reason for the delayed action. diamonds pass through with many hands Until they reach the final customer. For example: Russian rough diamonds are usually cut and polished in India and then traded in Antwerp, Belgium, from where they are shipped to other markets around the world such as the US, Hong Kong and the UAE.

This means that a retailer will likely be unable to trace the exact origin of a particular diamond, making it difficult to distinguish Russian and non-Russian exports.

With this in mind, the EU and the G7 are working on an international system of traceability that could track diamonds throughout the supply chain, from mines to display windows. Several ideas have emerged over the past months, including a blockchain-based approach put forward by the Belgian government, which is keen to preserve Antwerp’s leading position in the diamond sector.

last month, during a surprise visit Following the leadership of President Volodymyr Zelensky, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo vowed to remove “Russian blood diamonds” from European retail markets.

“It took some time because we wanted to avoid that the diamond ban would be circumvented,” De Croo said. “If you do it only in the wholesale market, it will be traded in other diamond centers in the world and they will still be present in our stores. It will not make any difference to Russia.”

