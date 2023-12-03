New research suggests life on Earth may have roots in deep space

Perseus molecular cloud complex, one of the nearest star formation regions and rich in youth , [+] Stellar objects. getty

The elements for life may have formed in interstellar space with stars or planets and are much older than scientists thought, according to new research by chemists.

This suggests that the James Webb Space Telescope should look for prebiotic molecules where stars and planets are forming.

life on Earth

According to NASA, life requires chemical elements (carbon, hydrogen, nitrogen, oxygen, phosphorus and sulfur), liquid water and an energy source. Life on Earth dates back about 3.8 billion years, with the first fossils dating back to about 3.5 billion years. Among the carbon-based molecules that are the building blocks for life are amino acids, which some theories say may have formed on the early Earth. However, this new research suggests a different source.

interstellar exploration

The research was published today in the journal ACS Central Science suggests that the simplest amino acid, carbamic acid, can form within the interstellar medium with stars or planets.

This conclusion comes from laboratory-based chemistry. The researchers created models of ice particles found in deep space, which consist of ammonia and carbon dioxide. When slowly heated, they produce carbamic acid and ammonium carbamate, which can be transformed into more complex amino acids – the components of life.

This means they must have formed during the earliest, coolest stages of star formation in the universe. He also discovered that two molecules could combine to form a gas.

extraterrestrial origin

The study’s findings are consistent with other research that suggests extraterrestrial origins of the building blocks of life on Earth. All are building blocks for life. In April, prebiotic molecules were found in the Perseus molecular cloud, a young cluster of stars and gas in deep space, Space.com reported.

These findings fuel theories about where the ingredients for life originated and how they arrived on Earth.

comet attack

An older theory is that asteroids and comets that have struck the planet over millions of years have delivered all of Earth’s water. It is possible that prebiotic molecules may also have reached here in a similar manner. Last year, intact amino acids and vitamin B3 were found on the asteroid Ryugu, while comets are believed to host hydrogen cyanide.

A recent paper suggests that slow-moving comets traveling through planetary systems may spread what is needed for life around the galaxy.

Wishing you clear skies and wide eyes.