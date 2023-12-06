New research says Bitcoin mining is sucking more and more water, with usage rising 278% since 2020

New research says Bitcoin’s water footprint has increased by 278% since 2020.

Alex de Vries, writing for Sales Report Sustainability, estimates that 591 billion gallons will be used this year in mining operations.

It is based on the direct and indirect use of water to cool the servers and power plants that miners rely on.

Bitcoin’s annual water footprint is increasing as mining the cryptocurrency wastes hundreds of billions of gallons of water, according to a researcher.

The peer-reviewed journal Sales Report Sustainability last week posted comments from Alex de Vries, a doctoral candidate at the Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam, who estimated that Bitcoin’s water footprint would reach 591 billion gallons this year, a 278% increase from 2020. .

“Bitcoin’s growing water footprint should be considered in the context of growing water scarcity,” he wrote, citing growing water issues in the Western US and Kazakhstan, two major crypto mining regions.

Mining operations rely on computers to solve complex calculations to unlock new Bitcoin tokens. Since it is energy-intensive, water is used to cool the computer servers that run them as well as air conditioning systems. Water is also consumed indirectly as it is used to cool the power plants that provide electricity to the miners.

These uses lead to water loss through evaporation, while increasing pressure on groundwater supplies.

To estimate indirect usage, De Vries relied on Cambridge data of large-scale Bitcoin operations in the US, and compared it to the water intensity of electricity generation on each specific grid.

When adding direct usage, “the total water footprint of US Bitcoin miners could be equivalent to the average annual water consumption of approximately 300,000 US households, which is equivalent to a city like Washington, DC,” De Vries wrote.

To reduce the water impact of mining, he suggested that miners should concentrate operations in areas that depend on renewable energy sources.

However, some uncertainty remains, as the Cambridge data sample represents only 44% of the global total in Bitcoin mining.

Meanwhile, an October UN study based on different data found that mining resulted in a footprint of 255 billion gallons in 2021, far less than De Vries’ estimate of 415 billion for that year.

