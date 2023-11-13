New research reveals 14 possible evolutionary deadlocks for humanity and ways to avoid them

(a) System dynamics associated with the three major groups of Anthropocene traps, global traps, technology traps, and structural traps (including temporal and connectivity traps). The two reinforcing feedback loops are depicted with R and the interactions between dynamics in groups of traps are depicted with colored superscript letters (color of the causal node) and arrows with stippled lines. Credit: Philosophical Transactions of the Royal Society B

For the first time, scientists have used the concept of evolutionary web on human society on a large scale. They found that the human race is at risk of getting stuck in 14 evolutionary deadlocks, ranging from global climate tipping points to misguided artificial intelligence, chemical pollution and the acceleration of infectious diseases.

The evolution of mankind has been an extraordinary success story. But the Anthropocene – the proposed geological era shaped by us humans – is showing more and more cracks. Multiple global crises, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change, food insecurity, financial crises, and conflict are beginning to occur simultaneously in what scientists call a multicrisis.

“Humans are incredibly creative as a species. We are able to innovate and adapt to many circumstances and can collaborate on astonishingly large scales. But these abilities come with unintended consequences. Simply put So, you could say that the human species has also been very creative, successful and, in some ways, very smart for the well-being of its future,” said Professor of Global Economic Dynamics at Stockholm Resilience Center at Stockholm University and the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences. says researcher Peter Søgaard Jørgensen of the Biosphere Program and the Anthropocene Laboratory.

He is the lead author of a new study published as part of a larger assessment in the journal Philosophical Transactions of the Royal Society B, The assessment gathers insights from a wide range of different scientific disciplines in the natural and social sciences and humanities, to understand how the Anthropocene evolved and how global sustainability may evolve in the future.

New study shows how humanity can get caught in “evolutionary traps” – deadlocks caused by initially successful innovations. In the first comprehensive effort, they identified 14 of these, including simplification of agriculture, economic growth that does not benefit humans or the environment, destabilization of global cooperation, climate tipping points, and artificial intelligence.

“Evolutionary traps are a well-known concept in the animal kingdom. Just as many insects are attracted to light, an evolutionary reflex that could kill them in the modern world, mankind is at risk of reacting to new events in harmful ways,” Peter Sogaard. Jorgensen explains.

Simplification of agricultural systems is an example of such a trap. Relying on a few highly productive crops like wheat, rice, corn and soy has meant that calories produced have skyrocketed over the past century. But it also means that the food system has become very sensitive to environmental changes, such as weather extremes, or new diseases.

Of the 14 evolutionary traps, 12 are in advanced stages, meaning that humanity is on the brink of being trapped to such an extent that it will be very difficult to get out. What’s more, in 10 of these 14, societies are continuously moving in the wrong direction.

What is worrying is that these evolutionary traps reinforce each other. If societies get stuck in one impasse, they are more likely to get stuck in others too. Two bottlenecks that are currently less advanced are the autonomy of technology – AI and robotics – and the loss of social capital through digitalization.

The new assessment also looks at why society struggles so much to break out of these traps.

“The evolutionary forces that created the Anthropocene do not work well on a global scale. In today’s global systems, social and environmental problems grow in places that seem far from the societies that can stop them. “This often requires global cooperation at a scale at which multiple evolutionary forces are often not well aligned,” says co-author Lan Wang-Erlandsson, a researcher at Stockholm Resilience Center at Stockholm University and the Anthropocene Laboratory of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences. Are.

Researchers argue that this does not mean that humanity is doomed to fail. But we must start actively changing our societies. Until now, the Anthropocene has largely been an unconscious byproduct of other evolutionary processes.

“It is time for humans to wake up to the new reality and collectively move to where we want to go as a species. We have the ability to do so and we are already seeing signs of such movements. Are. Our creativity, and our power to innovate and collaborate equip us with the right tools to proactively design our future. We can break out of the impasse and carry on with business as usual, but for this, We must nurture the potential for collective human agency and design settings where it can flourish,” explains Peter Sjögaard Jorgensen.

He adds, “One very simple thing everyone can do is to become more engaged in nature and society as well as learn about the global consequences, both positive and negative, of their local actions. Things that need protecting. Well, there’s nothing better for them than exposing yourself.”

Peter Søgaard Jorgensen et al, The evolution of polychrisis: Anthropocene traps that challenge global sustainability, Philosophical Transactions of the Royal Society of London (B) (2023). DOI: 10.1098/rstb.2022.0261

