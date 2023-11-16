In its eighth report, the Lancet Countdown project lays out some dire projections for human health if we fail to stop the climate crisis.

The lives of current and future generations hang in the balance, according to the authors of a new report on the consequences of inaction on limiting temperature rise.

Scientists have long warned that the climate would face catastrophic disaster if we fail to limit temperature increases to no more than 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

In its eighth report, Lancet Countdown Project warns that the global population faces an almost five-fold increase in heat-related deaths by 2050, while climate inaction today is already costing lives and well-being.

They report that last year, people were exposed to “health-threatening high temperatures” for an average of 86 days, 60 percent of which were more likely to be caused by human-caused climate change.

The Lancet Countdown: Tracking Progress on Health and Climate Change project is an international research collaboration monitoring and reporting on the links between health and climate. It is part of the Lancet Group, which publishes journals.

The report’s authors highlight the “recklessness” of governments, companies, banks and other institutions that continue to invest in fossil fuels. They stress the need for rapid mitigation action to “tackle the root causes of climate change”.

“Our health stocktake shows that the growing risks of climate change are costing lives and livelihoods around the world today,” said Dr Marina Romanello, executive director of The Lancet Countdown at University College London.

“Projections of a 2C warmer world reveal a dangerous future, and are a sobering reminder that the pace and scale of mitigation efforts seen so far are woefully inadequate to protect people’s health and safety”.

“With 1,337 tonnes of carbon dioxide still being emitted per second”, he said, “we need to accelerate the rate of mitigation action to avoid a catastrophe for our health”.

“Inaction has a very high human cost, and we cannot afford this level of isolation – we are paying with our lives. “Every moment we delay makes the path to a livable future more difficult and adaptation increasingly costly and challenging.”

How a warming world could affect our health

A recent study from the University of Exeter shows the world is on track to warm by 2.7 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, putting two billion people at risk of deadly heat waves by 2100.

The Lancet report draws on data and research from leading experts from 52 research institutes and UN agencies around the world, including the World Health Organization (WHO) and the World Meteorological Organization (WMO).

“There is still room for hope,” Dr. Romanello said.

“COP28 focuses on health [the UN’s upcoming climate summit in Dubai] This is the opportunity of our lifetime to secure commitments and action. If climate talks lead to equitable and rapid phase-out of fossil fuels, accelerating mitigation and supporting adaptation efforts for health, the Paris Agreement’s ambitions to limit global warming to 1.5C will still be achieved. and a prosperous healthy future is within reach. ,

The authors explain how 2023 could see the world’s hottest global temperatures in more than 100,000 years, according to available records.

There is an 85 percent increase in heat-related deaths among people over the age of 65 in the period 2013 to 2022 compared to 1991-2000.

The increase was expected to be about 38 percent based on changing demographics alone.

Experts also warn that a warming climate and the increasing destructiveness of extreme weather are threatening water and food security.

“We are facing a crisis on top of a crisis,” said Dr Georgiana Gordon-Strachan, director of the Lancet Countdown Regional Center for Small Island Developing States.

“People living in poor countries, who are often the least responsible for greenhouse gas emissions, are bearing the brunt of the health impacts, but lack access to the wealth and technical capacity to deal with deadly storms, rising seas and crop-depleting droughts. At least able to reach.” “The situation has been made worse by global warming.”

The report makes dire predictions about what may lie ahead for our health in a warming world.

They say that under current progress, annual heat-related deaths could increase by 370 percent by 2050, with potential labor hours from heat exposure expected to increase by 50 percent globally.

More than 525 million people may face moderate to severe food insecurity by 2041-2060 due to heatwaves. They also say life-threatening infectious diseases could increase, with the transmissibility of dengue fever increasing by about 36 percent.

“In the face of such dire projections, adaptation alone cannot cope with the impacts of climate change, and the costs are becoming increasingly unmanageable,” says Professor Stella Hartinger, Director of the Lancet Countdown Regional Center for Latin America.

“We must move beyond treating the health symptoms of climate change to a focus on primary prevention”.

