New report suggests urgent change is needed in pharma commercial models

The pharmaceutical industry is undergoing profound change. Downward economic pressures, a strict federal regulatory environment, and changes in competition and market expectations are impacting traditional pharmaceutical commercial models. As these pressures increase, the need for a new model becomes more apparent. While many manufacturers are adapting, new research reveals resistance and challenges as they move toward the “new normal.”

Across the broader health care delivery landscape, seismic shifts are accelerating. Mergers and acquisitions (M&A) among hospitals and health systems continue to occur in response to pandemic-induced financial losses. There is a shortage of staff resources due to the shortage of nurses and other physicians as well as physicians. In the biotech sector, layoffs are widespread as pharmaceutical companies rethink their business strategies in response to market turmoil. In particular, the price-negotiation mandate of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) has forced manufacturers to reduce their research and development (R&D) portfolios. All these factors are destroying the effectiveness and sustainability of the old business model playbook.

Our recently released Numeroff & Associates 2023 Commercial Models report, conducted every year since the beginning of the pandemic, reveals two consistent trends. The commercial model is rapidly changing in ways that most companies could not have predicted three years ago, and there is growing recognition that urgent changes are needed in approaches to development, commercialization and market access. In this year’s survey, we conducted in-depth interviews with 103 executives from 35 pharmaceutical and 9 medical device companies of various sizes between mid-March and mid-August. The goal was to find out where companies are in their transition to a fundamentally new approach.

So, what have we learned on the long and winding path of evolution?

Virtual customer engagement remains paramount ,

There has been a significant change in the way manufacturers engage with customers. The onset of the pandemic forced sales teams into virtual meetings and email communications, and many expected this would initially be a temporary setback. However, it is clear that virtual engagement is here to stay – even as hospital access is largely scaled back.

The report found that in most organizations, 50-70% of customer engagement is now done virtually. It is also the preferred communication method for providers and payers, who generally prefer to hold a limited number of meetings due to increasing workload and time constraints. And, while most creators continue to use more traditional means of communication (e.g., digital conferencing, email blasts, and social media platforms), new forms of engagement have emerged.

Large and medium-sized companies with strong IT resources are investing in new digital marketing and data analytics capabilities, with many adopting “omni-channel engagement.” These approaches allow for more targeted outreach and customized content delivery designed to meet customers’ evolving communication needs and preferences.

As for in-person meetings, respondents believe they will still be important, but reserved for certain situations, such as building new customer relationships, product launches, and the availability of new product data or signaling expansion.

One executive said, “We’re starting with a blank sheet of paper, listening to what the market needs, and tailoring approaches to individual markets.”

As old assumptions about sales and marketing engagement techniques are being questioned, the changing face of the customer has also given rise to a new reality.

Managing large enterprise accounts requires new teams, skill sets ,

Manufacturers also agree that today’s customer looks very different than it did a decade ago, especially in healthcare delivery.

As discussed at the beginning, hospitals are consolidating into integrated delivery networks (IDNs) at a rapid pace due to increasing cost pressures, clinical staff shortages, and the impact of ongoing health care reform. As IDNs have become larger in size and fewer in number, the physicians who once made drug purchasing decisions have lost much of their influence over the years. Although their voices still matter, it is now just one of many in the room. As these decisions move to more centralized committees composed of senior C-suite executives and population-based decision makers (PBDMs), many manufacturers are taking a more targeted approach, targeting key influencers to maximize returns on investment. Are respecting this group. (ROI).

To manage larger enterprise accounts, commercial leaders are now building more experienced account teams that include national account managers, key account managers or strategic account directors who serve as key points of contact for top IDN administrators. Are. As the account grows, they should take advantage of more expertise, especially when it comes to more sophisticated discussions about purchasing decisions.

While the clinical efficacy of a product remains on the table, decision makers on purchasing committees within the IDN need more information. As I wrote previously, customers are seeking answers to key questions regarding pricing, reimbursement assurances, the value of the product relative to competitors, and evidence of improved clinical outcomes compared to treatments currently on the market. As one respondent told us: “Health care leaders want to know the ‘what’ (i.e., what a product does), but not the ‘how’ (i.e., steps to ensure coverage/reimbursement), and the ‘so what.’ (ie) also want to know, how the outcomes are better than the standard of care).” And, as purchasing decisions come under greater scrutiny, interviewees at larger companies say they are also investing in efforts to demonstrate “above-brand” value as customers navigate a disease area or broader patient population. Want more holistic product solutions in care customization.

In a more centralized decision-making environment, it is also clear that field staff, including account managers, medical science liaisons (MSLs) and sales representatives, will also need to demonstrate expanded capabilities in building customer relationships, diagnosing customer needs, and addressing them. May need it. Showing more business acumen than ever before. Some organizations are training these teams to better understand the operations of the entire customer organization from top to bottom.

“We need to prepare team members to go in and say, ‘We’ve analyzed the business, look. [STAR] Score, and believe we have solutions.’ If I’m a CEO, I now have my full attention,” said one interviewee.

As sales models are changing amid consolidation, it is also calling into question the continued need for traditionally large salesforces.

ever shrinking salesforce ,

The pharma sales force, which has been in decline for years, is becoming increasingly smaller. Statistics from this year show that some companies have reduced their sales force by as much as 70% after realizing that they could generate the same or more sales with a leaner group. This is another indication that the “army of sales representatives” or “feet on the street” approach, which historically defined the old commercial paradigm, is not only costly but ineffective in succeeding in this new environment.

“It’s just finished throwing more people out of the field. We are more attentive and sensitive towards creating the right size of the team based on the target customers, said one executive. Another interviewee commented, “To cover a geography or region, you need some, if not 90%, of the interaction face-to-face.”

Challenges abound in moving to the new model ,

It is clear that the traditional commercial model on which most manufacturers rely is no longer sustainable. They are all in different stages of transition to a new approach, but as this evolution continues, we are reminded of one constant: institutional change is hard.

Many obstacles remain in reaching the new destination. Most interviewees found that one of the biggest struggles was demonstrating the impact of their new commercial model approach to their own senior leadership, and making the case for why they should continue to build on changes already in progress.

A skeptical company executive said, “Nobody thinks we get as much benefit from omnichannel interactions as we get from historical sales relationships.” Another commented: “The real question for my commercial colleagues is, ‘Are we seeing the same reliability from other commercial models as we see with traditional models?’ So far, the answer is no.”

Respondents pointed to defining the right metrics as the major cause of resistance. Setting benchmarks beyond sales to assess impact is essential to inform the continued refinement of their new commercial approaches. The report cites other areas of challenge for manufacturers, including reconciling different levels of their organizations on an optimal approach to strategic account management as well as ensuring the pharma industry realizes the full potential of emerging customer engagement technologies. requirement is included.

As we conclude in our report, the path forward will by no means be easy or straightforward. But it is imperative to conceptualize a new model and implement it successfully. The further success of pharmaceutical and medical device companies depends on their ability to get this right.