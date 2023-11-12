New report says employees of these 15 companies are happiest with their salaries

Many major tech companies have faced criticism in the past year for their surprise layoff announcements, the fight to return to the office, and skepticism about whether Big Tech’s dream job is still alive. Still, they are among the top companies where employees feel happiest with their pay.

That’s according to the employee review site’s latest rankings for comparison, which measured employee sentiment from August 2022 to August 2023 through a series of questions.

According to the analysis, HR tech company Workday ranked No. 1 where employees felt most happy with their pay. Employees not only feel they are paid competitively in the market, but they also said they feel paid fairly compared to their coworkers. “Fairness is a meaningful contributing variable to how someone feels about their employer,” says Chad Herring, chief human resources officer of parent company ZoomInfo, by comparison.

Overall, Herring points out, many tech companies, and especially cybersecurity firms, received high marks on the compensation analysis.

These are the top 15 companies where employees are happiest with their pay:

working day Boston Consulting Group uber Adobe calyx proof point instacart chegg palo alto network SAP AT&T experian meta Google squarespace

The top three companies where people feel they are paid well — Workday, Boston Consulting Group and Uber — also have some of the happiest employees in general, according to data from Comparable, which tracks compensation as well as work-life. Considers factors such as balance, alignment with company values, overall benefits, and more.

Meta and Google fell from their 2022 spots (when they were No. 3 and No. 5, respectively), but they remain in the top 15 companies where employees are satisfied with their pay. Although workers may feel satisfied with their compensation there, both tech giants did not rank among the top 100 companies with the happiest workers overall.

Workers at the top 100 well-paid companies scored their satisfaction at 87.5 on a 100-point scale, while the overall average score in comparative data was 63.5. Employees expressed their feelings by answering the questions:

Do you believe you are paid fairly?

How often do you get a raise?

Are you satisfied with your benefits?

Does your company give annual bonuses?

If applicable, are you satisfied with your stock or equity?

Herring says companies that not only pay well but are transparent about their pay scales across the organization ranked higher on the comparative list this year. Many are headquartered in California, which enacted a salary cap law in January 2023 that applies to employers with 15 or more workers and at least one in California.

And organizations that have valued pay transparency and pay equity for years are now leading the way. Herring notes that companies like Workday, Adobe and AT&T signed the White House Equal Pay Pledge in 2016 to commit to better hiring, promotion and pay policies to reduce the racial and gender pay gap.

Herring says these companies “were focusing on pay transparency and conducting gender and race pay equity analysis long before it was legally required.” “I think it has a positive impact on employees in terms of how they feel about their employer.”

He hopes more businesses will commit to pay transparency and equal pay practices: “I think it’s a worthwhile cause to change how employees feel about their company,” he says.

“Employees respond heavily to employers being proactive about those elements of their business. So my suggestion would be, for any company that’s thinking, ‘Should I do this, even if I don’t have to do this? Is?’ My advice is, you should definitely do it.”

Source: www.cnbc.com