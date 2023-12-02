New report highlights devastating health effects of air pollution

A photo taken at the Porte d’Orléans in the south of Paris on July 31, 2020 , [+] A digital display appears on the Peripheric Ring Road indicating that vehicles with CritAir stickers above rank 2 are not allowed. – Air quality certificate Crit’Air certifies the vehicle’s environmental class based on pollutant emissions. (Photo by Alain Jocard/AFP) (Photo by Alain Jocard/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

The health effects of air pollution have been highlighted in two new reports, published ahead of the COP28 conference in Dubai.

The first study, which was published in the journal BMJ, warns that fossil-fuel-related air pollution causes 5.1 million excess deaths per year worldwide.

Researchers found that 8.3 million deaths worldwide in 2019 were caused by PM2.5 particle pollution and ozone (O3) in ambient air, of which 61% (5.1 million) were linked to fossil fuels.

According to the study, most (52%) of the deaths were related to common conditions such as ischemic heart disease, stroke, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and diabetes.

Nearly two-thirds (61%) of the total 8.3 million deaths could potentially be avoided by replacing fossil fuels with clean, renewable energy sources, the researchers say.

The BMJ report follows a similar study from the European Environment Agency last week, which claimed at least 253,000 deaths in the EU in 2021 were caused by PM2.5 pollution levels above the World Health Organization’s recommended guidelines.

The report claims that the highest number of deaths due to PM2.5 pollution in 2021 occurred in Poland, Italy and Germany.

EEA also estimates nitrogen dioxide Pollution caused 52,000 deaths and short-term exposure to ozone caused 22,000 deaths in the European Union over the same time period.

The report argues that of all diseases related to PM2.5 air pollution, the largest health burden is caused by ischemic heart disease, followed by stroke, diabetes mellitus, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, lung cancer and asthma.

In the case of nitrogen dioxide, it has been said that the highest health burden was caused by diabetes mellitus, followed by stroke and asthma.

“The figures released today by the EEA remind us that air pollution is still the number one environmental health problem in the EU,” Virginijus Sinkevicius, EU Commissioner for Environment, Oceans and Fisheries, said in a statement.

“The good news is that the clean air policy is working, and our air quality is improving. But we still need to do better and bring down pollution levels further.”

Sophie O’Connell, a policy adviser at campaign group Green Alliance, said in an emailed figures that air pollution contributed to more than 43,000 deaths in the UK in 2019.

He said Green Alliance’s analysis shows transport is where the biggest gap is between net zero targets and actual plans to reduce carbon emissions.

He told me, “One reason we don’t see enough political leadership is that the UK government’s Department of Health saves money if we have clean air, but the departments of Transport, Environment and Net Zero get to set the policy to achieve it. May need it.”

“The second thing is that some UK politicians have calculated that there may be political advantages to politicizing clean air and attempting to create dividing lines on environmental policy.”

Victor Warchalowski, chief executive of air quality monitoring company Airly, said in an email that the European Environment Agency report is a “timely reminder of the tragic effects of air pollution.”

But Warchalowski said the good news is that air quality monitoring technology has advanced rapidly in recent years.

“Until recently, we had to rely on reference air quality monitoring stations that were large, mains powered, and incredibly expensive to install and operate,” he said.

“Today, companies like Airily have developed small low-power sensors that can be installed almost anywhere at a fraction of the reference station cost.

“The flexibility of these new indicator sensors also means it is now much easier to identify pollution hot-spots and monitor the effects of air quality mitigation measures.”