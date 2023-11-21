"New Quality, New Speed" - Grand Opening of Apextyre2023 China Tire Annual Election

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The much-anticipated “Apextyre2023 China Tire Annual Election” has officially started. The event, centered on the theme of “New Quality, New Speed”, is initiated and hosted by the China Tire Business Network (tirechina.net), with the support and co-sponsorship of official institutions within the industry and several mainstream media outlets .

“Apextyre2023” aims to “set the industry standard and inspire the future of the industry,” guiding the direction of progress in tire products and technology. By summarizing the tire industry and automotive aftermarket’s achievements in branding, technology and products over the past year, it documents advances in industrial technology and business model innovation. This effort enables channel end users and consumers to have a more objective understanding of the development of industry brands and provides a scientific basis for consumers’ purchasing decisions.

As a large-scale and influential national selection event in the tire and automotive aftermarket industry, “ApexTire2023” is widely regarded within the industry as the “annual Oscars” of the tire and automotive aftermarket sector. Led by international giants and with the participation of well-known Chinese independent brands, the event achieves cross-industry integration. This serves as a testament to the quality of support and industry status for the brands involved.

Create new five key dimensions of selection criteria.

At the foundation of all things, the greatest truths are simple, growing in complexity. Innovation, deepening industry chain interaction and cross-industry integration of the five key dimensions of the selection criteria are the core features of “Apextyre2023”. This year’s “Apextyre2023” evaluation activity employs a core brand evaluation system based on five dimensions: innovation-driven, market win-win, user experience, industry leadership, and green development. It continuously innovates the event format, discovers excellent products and highlights excellent brands. As core elements of selection, this edition of “Apextyre2023” integrates several transformative factors into its evaluation criteria. The innovative dimensions of “Apextyre2023” reflect the development direction of the tire industry in the context of Chinese-style modernization, emphasizing quality, balance, safety and sustainability of economic development.

The “Apextyre2023 China Tire Annual Election” will start with the pre-selection of corporate applicants, followed by quality inspection by third-party official organizations, which have veto power (one-vote disqualification). The final selection is determined through a combination of online user voting (30%), professional market research (20%), review by a panel of expert advisors (40%), and media observation and commentary (10%). Using big data, both online and offline, in combination with intelligent algorithms, the Apextyre Brand Honor Index is created. The index will determine the winners of the ApexTyre2023 China Tire Annual Election, which will culminate in a grand awards ceremony to be announced globally.

Deepening Industry Chain Interaction and Cross-Industry Integration

“Apextyre2023 China Tire Annual Election” is dedicated to enhancing interactions within the tire industry chain, pushing cross-industry integration with automotive and appliance applications to new heights. It focuses on expanding reach to tire users and end-users across the channel, expanding the influence of the select program across automotive manufacturing, construction machinery, logistics and transportation, auto repair and maintenance, and distributors and vehicle owners. The initiative aims to spread inspirational stories from the industry and promote its positive image.

As leading forces in the automotive service market, outstanding enterprises in lubricants, tires and auto repair are trending toward empowering end users through business innovation and cross-industry integration. “2023 Annual Automotive Service Competitiveness Selection”, launched by automotive media dedicated to “taking good care of every car”, such as Sayang Automotive and NEV New Energy Vehicle Observation, and jointly organized by China Lubricant Information Network and China Tire Business Network -Hosted. , ApexTire2023 will be held simultaneously with the China Tire Annual Election. The event will research and honor brands, products and services that have excelled in the automotive service market, including lubricants, tires, batteries, auto repair chains and car culture. The activities are designed to transform exceptional product quality and service experience into a bond between brands and users, share brand excellence, convey the spirit of brand innovation, and achieve a win-win situation for the entire industry chain . It aims to become a trendsetter and a benchmark for innovative smart service models in China’s automotive service market.

According to the announcement, the awards ceremony will coincide with the “2024 China New Energy Vehicle Service Development Summit Forum”. New energy vehicles represent China’s smart manufacturing on the global stage. The Forum will include leading figures from the lubricants, tires and new energy vehicle sectors, who will bring industry-leading perspectives and strategic insights to colleagues. The ApexTyre2023 China Tire Annual Election will feature industry leaders, top experts, renowned company CEOs, GMs and leaders of respected companies, as well as other distinguished guests from both domestic and international sectors of the lubricants, tires and automotive aftermarket industry chain. Come together for this event. Their collaboration aims to inspire deeper and more forward-looking thinking within the industry and actively promote its healthy growth.

The current wave of technological revolution and industrial transformation coincides with historically accelerated changes in our country’s economic development patterns, placing the industry at a turning point in the development of new energy transformation. The industry is encouraged to break away from traditional development models, advocating an innovation-driven approach, especially under “dual carbon” targets. This approach focuses on creating and developing a new capacity of productive forces characterized by advanced development leaps. Its aim is to continuously upgrade the tire industry system with higher efficiency and effectiveness, thereby creating new industries, promoting new momentum and establishing new advantages.

In the grand complexity of things, lies an underlying simplicity that is far from ordinary. Looking back, the “Apextyre2023 China Tire Annual Election” has witnessed many remarkable achievements in the development of China’s tire industry. Looking ahead, the advent of new productive forces enhances the power of China’s intelligent manufacturing, breaking barriers with unprecedented power. As both a participant and observer of the vast and tumultuous history of the industry’s progress, “Apextyre2023 China Tire Annual Election” aims to set the industry standard and enlighten the future of the industry, while guiding the direction of tire product and technology. Firmly adheres to the principle of ” Development.

True bravery emerges in turbulent times; With an unwavering initial resolve, the importance of action in nation-building becomes even more evident. A vibrant China and an industry that grows day by day. “Apextyre2023 China Tire Annual Election” is committed to moving forward with determination and vigorous spirit, honoring industry heroes with the “Oscars” of the tire world, and showcasing the glory of champions!

