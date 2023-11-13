'New projects in Dubai, consulting, and much more...' Here's what Mark Mobius plans to do next

Global Markets News: Mark Mobius, one of the pioneers of emerging market investing, has announced that he will step down from his firm after a 40-year career in asset management and focus on entrepreneurial investing and consulting.

“It has been an incredible journey at Mobius Capital Partners, where I have witnessed its growth and success, moving forward, I will sharpen my focus and dedicate more time to exciting new projects in Dubai, centered around entrepreneurial investing and consulting.” I also have two new books coming soon so stay tuned for more updates,” Mobius wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on November 13.

Earlier, Bloomberg reported that Mobius planned to step back from the investment firm of the same name, which he co-founded five years ago.

“London-based Mobius Investment Trust will continue to be managed by Mobius Capital Partners LLP, led by founding partner Carlos Hardenberg. As of February the fund had $250 million of assets under management,” according to a statement from the trust on Friday. According to Bloomberg report.

“The 87-year-old Mobius set up his investment management firm in 2018 after retiring from Franklin Templeton Investments to raise about $1 billion within two to three years. The fund will focus on regions such as China, India, Latin America and frontier markets. ,” the Bloomberg report said.

Also read: Warren Buffett’s actions may have contradicted his words on personal trading, ProPublica report finds

Meanwhile, Mobius is bullish about the Indian market. As Mint reported earlier, Mobius expressed his confidence in India’s economic growth and said, “Sensex is set to reach new highs with a target of 100,000 within the next five years.”

“India’s dynamic and diverse economy is a testament to its strength. “Its linguistic and cultural diversity, which some may see as a weakness, is a formidable asset,” Mark Mobius said at the Morningstar Investment Conference in Mumbai.

“As we look ahead, India’s future is exceptionally promising. It is a land of opportunity and innovation, with the potential to play a significant role in the global financial sector.”

Also read: Will a film on Elon Musk’s biopic be made soon? Tesla boss says…

Also read: Elon Musk’s SpaceX will be worth half a trillion dollars by 2030: Billionaire investor explains why

Disclaimer: The above views and recommendations are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies and not of Mint. We recommend investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decision.

Milestone alert!Livemint tops charts as fastest growing news website in the world Click here to find out more.

Check out all corporate news and updates on Live Mint. Download Mint News app to get daily market updates and live business news. more less

Updated: Nov 13, 2023, 11:19 am IST

Source: www.livemint.com