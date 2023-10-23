New project aims to reshape real estate While Chainlink CCIP adoption increases, analysts are bullish on Litecoin

Chainlink adoption continues to grow due to Creepy Critters and Pixelsweepers adopting CCIP for cross-chain NFT transfers. Meanwhile, Litecoin remains bearish despite recently celebrating its 12th anniversary. In other news, Everlodge is building a platform that allows anyone to invest and own real estate.

Everlodge Takes Advantage of NFT Fractionalization in Real Estate

Everlodge is gaining traction in the ongoing presale. The platform plans to launch a Web3 marketplace to reshape real estate.

Their goal is to make real estate more affordable, accessible and profitable for everyone. According to recent research, the global real estate industry is worth more than $280 trillion and has the potential to generate billions in profits in the coming years.

Everlodge will create non-fungible tokens (NFTs) representing real estate properties such as hotels and luxury apartments. Next, these NFTs will be fragmented, meaning people, regardless of their financial abilities, can collectively own high-end assets with investments of as little as $100 each.

The platform’s native token, ELDG, is in Phase 6 of the ongoing presale and is available at $0.023. Experts are optimistic that there will be more growth in the coming months.

Everlodge Presale participants can win a luxury vacation in the Maldives.

Pixelsweepers and Creepy Critters Integrate Chainlink’s CCIP for NFT Transfers

On October 17, Creepy Critters and PixelSweepers announced the integration of Chainlink CCIP. The purpose of this integration is to transfer PixelSweepers player pots and Creepy Critters NFTs between the Polygon and BNB chains.

Chainlink recently launched the Constellation Hackathon, which will run from November 8 to December 10, 2023. The event offers a prize pool of $350,000 across seven major awards tracks, and the top 20 projects will be awarded $500 each.

Meanwhile, Chainlink coin has maintained a bullish stance with a rise of 2.5% in the last week. According to Sentiment, whale accumulation has had a positive impact on the price of Chainlink. Analysts expect LINK to rise to $7.40 to $8.20 in the coming weeks.

Analysts bullish on Litecoin

Litecoin offers faster transactions than Bitcoin. Recently, the Litecoin Foundation celebrated the 180 millionth LTC transaction on its network.

However, LTC prices have been volatile over the past week, falling to a low of $60 on October 12 due to high selling pressure and reaching a high of $66 before falling again to $62.05 on October 18.

Still, market experts expect more growth in the coming weeks.

