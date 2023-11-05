New poll finds Trump ahead of Biden in four key swing states

New polling from The New York Times and Siena College shows former President Donald Trump holding a lead over President Joe Biden in a series of hypothetical tallies among registered voters in four key swing states.

In Nevada, a state that Biden carried by a slim margin in the 2020 presidential election, Trump claimed 52% support to Biden’s 41%. Trump also leads Biden in Georgia, a state that was central to his move to overturn the last presidential election, with 49% to Biden’s 43%.

Trump also leads Biden in Arizona with 49% to the president’s 44%. In Michigan, Trump has a five-point lead: 48% to Biden’s 43%.

Each survey has a margin of sampling error between 4.4 and 4.8 points, and the head-to-head matchup remains theoretical – primary voting does not begin until next year. Trump remains the overwhelming Republican nominee, while Biden faces a very long primary challenge from Minnesota Representative Dean Phillips.

Polling shows a close race in Pennsylvania, a state that Trump won in 2016 but Biden recaptured in 2020, with Trump taking 48% of the vote and Biden 44%.

Meanwhile, in Wisconsin, Biden leads 47% to Trump’s 45%, which is within the poll’s margin of error.

With the general election about a year away, these polls, which were conducted by telephone from October 22 to November 3, take only a snapshot of the electorate as it currently stands. But there seems to be a widespread feeling of dissatisfaction among them.

In these six battleground states, registered voters give Biden low job approval marks (38% approve), with only 19% rating the economy as excellent or good. At the same time, only 42% in these states have given Trump a favorable rating, which is similar to Biden’s 41% favorability rating.

Registered voters in these six states give Trump the edge in trust over Biden on handling the economy, immigration, national security and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, but trust Biden more on abortion, with a closer split on handling democracy.

As CNN previously reported, Biden is as low in internal White House polls as he has been in any public polls, but his advisers are confident he is the Democrats’ best option in 2024. They also reiterate that the presidential election will be decided by a razor-thin margin – and if Biden loses to Trump, the country will never be the same.

Yet as Trump faces multiple legal challenges related to his business conduct, his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election and his handling of classified information, his GOP support has not waned.

The former president has skipped all Republican primary debates to date, instead focusing on attacking Biden’s record and campaign mistakes.

