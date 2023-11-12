New plastic innovation heals itself and nourishes marine life

Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure that our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

There’s a new superhero in the plastics world, and it’s a game-changer for both recycling and marine life. Japanese scientists have unveiled a remarkable plastic that not only heals itself and remembers its shape but also breaks down to feed marine life when its job is done.

Source: WWF-Australia/Youtube

Typically, the durability of plastics makes them a nightmare for recycling. However, a team from the University of Tokyo has made a major breakthrough with a plastic called VPR. This is an advanced type of epoxy resin vitrimer that is strong at room temperature but deforms when heated. In addition, it has been made less brittle and more mobile thanks to a molecule called polyrotaxane.

VPR’s superpowers are impressive. Scratch it, and it heals itself with one minute of heat at 150 °C (302 °F). Flatten it, heat it, and watch it spring back to its original shape, like an origami crane springing back into shape. It is faster to self-repair and reshape than its plastic counterparts.

The magic doesn’t end here. VPR can be easily recycled chemically. Heat and a special solvent decompose it into its basic components, ready for reuse. And if it does end up in the ocean, it’s less of a villain than traditional plastic. After being in seawater for a month, VPR biodegraded by 25% and became a snack for marine organisms.

Lead author Shota Ando explains that VPR outperforms typical epoxy resin vitrimers by a mile – it is more than five times stronger, cures 15 times faster, reshapes twice as fast, and recycles ten times faster. Does. Also, it is the first of its kind to biodegrade safely in the marine environment.

Imagine roads and bridges made of VPR – they would be stronger and easier to repair. This stretchy but tough material could revolutionize vehicle manufacturing by strongly joining different materials.

In a world eager for sustainable solutions, VPR is a promising step towards a green future, where plastic is not a problem but part of the solution.

