New pizzeria with a Venezuelan twist tops this week's 5 hottest Dallas headlines

For a man who has created a good number of popular products, writer/director Taika Waititi can be a divisive figure. love successes what do we do in the shadows (both film and TV versions), hunting for wild peopleAnd Thor: Ragnarok Raised my profile, but liked the projects jojo rabbit (for which he won the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay) and his best acting performance in films free boy Hasn’t been as well received.

His latest, win next goal, presents both the best and worst of Waititi’s style. For decades, the American Samoa football team was known as the worst team in the world, never scoring a goal and being on the wrong end of the most lopsided game in history, being thrashed 31–0 by the Australians. In an attempt to turn their fortunes around, they bring in Dutch-American coach Thomas Rongen (Michael Fassbender).

Rongen takes one look at the team, which is filled with misfits and incompetents, and immediately deems them a lost cause. But Tavita (Oscar Keightley), the head of the local football federation, convinces them to keep trying, and the team slowly begins to progress thanks to the leadership of transgender player Jayah (Kaimana) and the recruitment of better players who had long given up. . Being part of a team.

Waititi and co-writer Ian Morris make the story a slightly enhanced version of the Disney film cool Runnings, Almost every American Samoan character in the film has some odd quirk, but showing off their silly foibles never feels mean. The jokes come fast and furious from the first minute of the film (beginning with an introduction by a priest, played by Waititi himself), so the audience’s tolerance for Waititi’s humor will determine whether they enjoy it. How much do you enjoy or not?

The film makes some attempts at being semi-serious. Rongen’s life appears to be in turmoil, seeing ex-wife Gail (Elisabeth Moss) move on with a new boyfriend, Alex (Will Arnett). Jayaiya’s transition from being a man to a woman is considered honorable, with only minor pushback from Rongen. And Waititi, being of Maori descent, knows how to present American Samoan customs without coming across as condescending or exploitative.

As with the game, the action sequences aren’t as believable, but since the team is supposed to be awesome, it’s actually in the film’s favor. Comedy rules the day, so whether it’s the goalie not knowing what to do or the team stumbling in practice, it’s all part of establishing them as a group that has no chance of succeeding. Of course, this prepares us for the catharsis when they actually do.

Fassbender (who had just starred in the polar opposite film, murderer) is an odd choice for the lead role. Even though he eventually joins the rest of the cast, he still feels out of place. Almost all of the actors in the American Samoan roles, led by Kaimana, Kiteley and David Fenn, are better than expected.

A long-form film (principal photography actually ended in January 2020), win next goal It’s light and fluffy on the surface, with some emotional punches thrown in too. It won’t be confused with Waititi’s best films, but it’s a perfectly serviceable comedy if you’re willing to accept the jokes offered within it.

win next goal Will be released in theaters on 17th November.

