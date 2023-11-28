New openings at Asda Express: Grocer expands London presence with more convenience stores

Several new Asda Express stores are planned in London (Asda)

Asda will launch the first of a series of planned new London convenience store openings this week, with the supermarket group set to almost triple the presence of its smaller sites in the capital before the end of March.

The UK’s third-largest grocer currently has just eight Asda Express branches in London, with the first opening in Tottenham Hale in December 2022.

The latest investment will see sites in West Ealing, Willesden and Greenford begin trading in the coming days.

Twelve more will join over the next few months, including from areas such as Harringay and Romford.

The Issa brothers (Mohsin and Zuber) and private equity company TDR Capital bought the chain in 2021, and 15 shops along the way will be through a combination of converted petrol forecourts acquired from EG Group (which also owns Asda). Cooperative, as well as new standalone sites.

Leeds-headquartered Asda has historically been under-indexed in London, with only 11% of its 650 stores inside the M25.

Andy Perry, managing director of convenience at Asda, said: “We identified London as a focus area for our growth in convenience, not only because of the size of the population, but because of the high propensity to use convenience stores among Londoners Too. In a densely populated area, with relatively low car ownership, we know that shopping locally is often better.

Perry said: “Convenience is one of the fastest growing channels in the grocery market and developing our presence in this sector is key to our long-term strategy to become the UK’s second largest supermarket retailer.”

London sights en route are:

Andy Perry of Asda

Dudden Hill Lane, Willesden, Greater London. 27 November

Ruislip Road, Greenford, Middlesex. 27 November

Heston Road, Hounslow, Greater London. 2024

Clockhouse Lane, Feltham, Middlesex. 2024

Belmont Circle, Harrow, Middlesex. 2024

Shepiston Lane, Hayes, Middlesex. 2024

19 Aldersbrook Road, London, Greater London. 2024

474-488 Wandsworth Road. 2024

Tottenham Lane, London N8. 2024

402-410 Becontree Avenue, Dagenham. 2024

127-131 Bow Road. E3. 2024

96 – 122, Uxbridge Road, West Ealing. 28 November

112 – 116 South Street, Romford. 5th December

Unit B, Bobbin House, Friary Road, Acton. 12th December

677 Green Lane, Harringay. 2024

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com