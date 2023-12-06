New OLED breakthrough could mean cheaper, eco-friendly TVs

It has a newly-formulated chemical composition that can make OLED panels more eco-friendly and cheaper by ditching the extremely expensive rare earth materials that have been included in the best OLED TVs for years.

The key to this success is a brand new manganese (Mn) complex developed by Dongguk University. South Korea-based university published its findings Chemical Engineering Journal Last October, a key method in the manufacturing process of OLED substrates was highlighted.

Most OLED displays are made using the so-called solution-process, whose internal complexes require expensive rare earth materials to maintain stability and efficiency. Many other obstacles, such as solvent resistance, as described in a paper published in National Institutes of Health Prove that the solution process is not a fool-proof or cost-effective method for OLED manufacturing.

However, the approach taken by researchers at Dongguk University takes advantage of far more abundant and cheaper materials than the traditional manufacturing process.

The groundbreaking science of OLED TV technology

The team led by Assistant Professor Vijaya Gopalan Sri discovered a brand new non-toxic zero-dimensional Mn(II) bromide complex (MnBZ) through a novel process that reshapes the way OLED emitters are handled during manufacturing. can give.

Their process saw the synthesis of MnBz by combining two chemicals – manganese bromide (MnBr2) and phenyltriphenylphosphonium (Ph3BzPBr) via solvent-free grinding. The newly prepared solution was thus evaporated over the course of several days, resulting in single MnBZ crystals, which proved capable of showing high quantum yield with bright green-light emission.

Using these MnBZ crystals, Sree and team developed a warm-white light-emitting device and a green phosphorescent OLED device, both of which showed a current efficiency of 56.84 cd A-1 and a record-breaking quantum efficiency of 11.42%. In short, it is far more efficient than current generation OLED and reduces the ecological footprint of OLED manufacturing.

Additionally, the first-of-its-kind complex-based warm-white light-emitting device delivered a color rendering index (CRI) of 78, which is significantly better than traditional OLEDs. average around 90 And usage time is reduced.

Dr. Sri explains, “Replacing expensive rare earth metals like gold and platinum with crystalline earth-abundant transition metal complexes can help achieve lighting solutions or displays that are cheap but bright and vibrant.” Through Dongguk University.

In addition to potentially reducing the average price of OLED panels, the newly devised MnBz manufacturing process could also ensure that such devices are energy-efficient. This is largely due to the high brightness characteristics of these MnBZ-based emitters, as this could allow for more eco-friendly lighting and consumer electronics in the long term.

So what does this mean for QD-OLED and LG OLED TVs?

LG’s OLED TVs, like LG C3 OLED And the LG G3 OLED, use solution-process manufacturing technology. Similarly, for its QD-OLED TVs like the S95C OLED, Samsung also takes advantage of the resolution process, which gives the company’s models their high prices.

Switching to MNBiz crystal could not only create a more eco-friendly future for a wide variety of TV panels and assorted consumer electronics from different companies, but also make them more affordable for the average consumer.

Can’t wait for these innovations to hit the road? If you’re looking for a cutting-edge OLED TV from LG, check out the LG C3 OLED, which is one of the best tv Of 2023.

