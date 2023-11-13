Photograph: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

The energy regulator is to introduce rules designed to oust “zombie” wind and solar farms from the long queue to connect to Great Britain’s electricity grid.

Ofgem hopes to speed up the process of connecting new energy projects to the electricity network because of the backlog that is hindering investment and Britain’s efforts to switch to clean energy.

At the moment, projects are connected to the grid on a first-come, first-served basis – forcing some developers to wait up to 15 years to produce power for the country’s homes and businesses.

In some cases, developers have been granted a contract that allows them a grid connection to a location, but have not proceeded with the project, possibly with the aim of selling the connection at a later date. Projects include onshore and offshore wind, solar farms and battery storage businesses, and first completion is expected next year.

The regulator said on Monday it would hand over to National Grid’s electricity system operator (ESO), which controls the process, the power to terminate projects that are not making progress against their specific milestones. Including proof of funding or planning permission. This will be applicable to all projects with connection date after November 2025.

ESO has stated that 60% to 70% of the projects in the queue “ultimately fail to materialize or be joined”. The number of projects waiting in line increased from 600 in May to 1,000 by September.

The average time between requesting a connection and being offered a connection has increased from 18 months in 2019-20 to five years in 2023.

Ofgem said that, if all the projects in the queue were developed, it would generate 400 gigawatts (GW) of electricity, far more than the UK’s current electricity capacity of about 65 GW. However, more than 40% of them are stalled contracts with connection dates in 2030 or later; Some are as late as 2037.

Eleanor Warburton, director of Ofgem, said: “The transition to net zero requires urgent changes to the electricity connection system – or we can’t unlock investment, accelerate network construction and ramp up new technology.

“This is a major step towards phasing out the first-come, first-served queue system. We want new electricity on the grid as quickly as possible, so if you’re ready, you can connect soon.

“If you are not prepared and are blocking the progress of others, you will be removed – you cannot sit in the queue with no consequences.”

Julian Leslie, ESO’s chief engineer and network lead, said: “We warmly welcome these new rules approved by Ofgem which enable us to proactively eliminate zombie projects in the connection queue.”

Earlier this year, National Grid offered an “amnesty” to allow developers to skip the queue for grid connections without any financial penalty. Its chief executive, John Pettigrew, said last week that it had cut 5GW from the backlog.

The government is stepping up efforts to encourage green developers after a recent clean energy auction proved unsuccessful, in which no offshore wind farms participated. Now there is hope of giving more subsidy to such companies which have faced rising costs.

A package of measures to accelerate grid connections is expected to be announced in the Chancellor’s Autumn Statement on 22 November.

Separately, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) said on Monday the oil market remained “healthy” despite Brent crude prices falling to $82 (£67) a barrel from a high of nearly $98 in late September. Is.

The group of oil-producing countries said strong Chinese imports and “robust” trade were supporting the market despite concerns about economic growth and demand. Oil prices are also in focus amid the Israel-Hamas war.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com