New Nvidia supercomputing chips to ‘boost acceleration’ of AI – Decrypt

It’s been a breakout year for Nvidia, and it’s not because of gaming or Bitcoin mining — in 2023 the chip maker has not only participated in the AI ​​revolution, but pushed it forward with a long list of updates and upgrades, Which continues to set new standards. For computing power.

Ian Buck, Nvidia vice president of high-performance computing and hyperscale data center business, invoked this sentiment today at the company’s Supercomputing 2023 event, saying, “Computing is the foundation of modern civilization, fueling scientific discovery, powering industrial automation, Is and gives birth.” artificial intelligence.”

He noted that CPU performance has increased 10,000 times over the past 20 years, but “that trajectory has stagnated” because “incremental gains… bring disproportionate costs and increases in power.”

Buck framed the day’s announcements as part of “a new computing law.”

Advances in supercomputing hopper chips

Nvidia’s Hopper GPU chips, an update to the Nvidia H200, deliver improved performance but also enable cost and energy efficiency, accelerating industrial design and simulation – especially in the area of ​​data centers, Buck said.

“The Nvidia H200 is the first GPU to offer HBM3E – faster, larger memory to boost the acceleration of generic AI and large language models, advancing scientific computing for HPC workloads,” the company said in an official announcement. 14 GB memory processing. 4.8 terabytes per second, “almost twice the capacity and 2.4 times more bandwidth than its predecessor.”

The Grace Hopper superchips, which are a merger of Nvidia’s Grace and Hopper technology, power supercomputers produced by major manufacturers such as Dell and Apache. The GH200 is used in research and heavy compute tasks, offering a combined 200 exaflops – one quintillion floating point operations per second – of AI performance.

Nvidia said top computing centers such as Germany’s Julich Supercomputing Center and the University of Bristol are integrating the GH200 into their systems. Jupiter, set to be Europe’s first exascale supercomputer, will tackle serious scientific challenges.

“Jupiter will be the world’s most powerful AI supercomputer powered by approximately 24,000 GH200 Super chips, interconnected via Nvidia InfiniBand,” Buck said.

Goodbye CPU, Welcome CPU

Nvidia also talked about the development of quantum processing units (CPUs).

“As future supercomputers incorporate quantum processors, Nvidia is moving forward with an open programming model called CUDA Quantum to facilitate this integration, leading to an era of quantum accelerated supercomputing,” Buck said. “

Integrating CUDA Quantum into its computing platform has allowed researchers to simulate quantum processors, but Nvidia’s contribution to quantum computing is not just theoretical. For example, researchers at BASF used CUDA Quantum to advance a hybrid quantum-classical method for simulating chemical catalysts. For example, it can protect humans from harmful metals. Similarly, researchers at Stony Brook and Brookhaven National Laboratory are using Nvidia technologies to simulate particle physics, which could replace expensive and time-consuming particle accelerator experiments.

Beyond computing hardware, the company states that it supports AI-powered businesses, supplying hardware to startups and firms to train their models. Industry giants such as OpenAI and Stability AI rely heavily on Nvidia technology. This engagement is reflected in the company’s impressive stock growth, which is up nearly 200% in 2023, solidifying its position as one of the leading businesses powering the SP500.

Source: Tradingview

The company’s role as the engine behind many AI businesses, combined with technological advancements like Hopper chips and the Nvidia H200, puts it at the forefront of the AI ​​revolution. With the stock market showing this growth and AI being in everyone’s crosshairs, NVIDIA is experiencing a big moment.

It seems the future is not just written in code, but also in the silicon of Nvidia’s groundbreaking chips.

Source: decrypt.co