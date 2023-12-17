Mafia inspired NFT project. Vanar Mafia Club

New NFT project by Tyler Diamant and Jake Loffredo

Hoboken, New Jersey, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Two veterans of the NFT and crypto space, Tyler Diamant and Jake Loffredo, are leveraging their connections in the tech industry, the Web2 space, and the traditional finance industry. Most functional. And the exemplary NFT project in the market.

App Mafia Club (AMC) lead designer Trevor Diament brings creations to life with his extensive product design background. A passionate member of many early NFT communities, Trevor and his team aim to pave a new path for high-quality functional art.

App Mafia Club aims to prove its value with a comprehensive development roadmap before creation. The project is not single or linear, it spans multiple dimensions from 2D to 3D, with unique staking rewards, multi-continental investments, early access to tokenization platforms, perpetual rewards, and even access to an original AMC Metaverse casino. also includes. ,

The AMC development team is confident that they will create a positive ROI for all members through channels such as top-tier P2E games that give individual app holders the privilege of having their voices heard in the development aspects of the club and community.

According to the AMC team, they will be offering ETH and BTC gifts to holders of Rare Mafia Members.

“For example, if you have the Golden Mob Boss, you will receive 1 ETH per year forever. You will be able to use the ETH and BTC earned by staking your monkey in the Ape Mafia Club exclusive casino” explained AMC CFO Jake Loffredo. “No other group will have access to these exclusive clubs and awards.”

The first app to hit the market will be Mafia Club’s 2D project. The 2D project will serve as a pass for the metaverse-ready 3D project coming soon.

According to CEO Tyler Diament, an app from the 3D collection will be broadcast to all holders of the 2D project on mint day.

In addition to access to App Mafia Club’s 3D project, holders will also be able to stake their apps and earn 25%+APY via native tokens.

Smart Clothes + Partnership

AMC will set itself apart from other new NFT projects by embracing the Internet of Things (IoT) and offering exclusive smart clothes.

Original AMC clothing pieces will be equipped with Near Frequency Communication (NFC) devices embedded in the fabric of the clothing. These chips enable instant access to your wallet and AMC apps.

This is just one way the AMC team aims to merge the NFT digital world with the physical world.

AMC is also partnering with major gaming influencers including xAcceptiion.

xAcceptiion is a Facebook-based game streamer with over 5 million followers. xAcceptiion-based apps will have IRL utility, including VIP events, awards, and more.

When a project is sold on May 28, the App Mafia Club will offer a brand new Tesla to one of its app holders. (See video below)

If you’ve been looking to get involved in a promising NFT project, this might be just what you’ve been waiting for.

Learn more here:

https://linktr.ee/apemafiaclub

https://youtube.com/shorts/p8DmWENR_dA?feature=share

Media Details:

Name: Tyler Dyment and Jake Loffredo

E-mail: [email protected]

City: Hoboken, New Jersey

Country: USA

This article constitutes no offer to sell, no solicitation of an offer to buy, and no recommendation of any security or any other product or service. Furthermore, nothing contained in this PR should be construed as a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment or security or to engage in any investment strategy or transaction. It is your responsibility to determine whether any investment, investment strategy, security or related transaction is suitable for you based on your investment objectives, financial circumstances and risk tolerance. Consult your business advisor, attorney or tax advisor regarding your specific business, legal or tax situation. Newsroom: abrelease.submitmypressrelease.com

Attachment

New NFT project by Tyler Diamant and Jake Loffredo

The tech giant has made amazing investments in recent years.

Most of Coca-Cola’s business is a product you would never drink and wouldn’t want to drink if you could.

The agency offered a partnership with Tesla on off-road education and said “it actually happened” with a Cybertruck in the Stanislaus National Forest.

For this company, AI can increase both revenue and cash flow.

According to the “Wizard of Wharton”, the Fed will cut interest rates five or six times next year, which will boost stock and home prices and avoid recession.

The results of a recent survey suggest that many Americans will be surprised by changes coming to Social Security in 2024.

With an average yield of 8.7% at recent prices, these high-yield dividend payers are hard to ignore.

Wholesale giant Costco announced it sold more than $100 million worth of gold bars in the first fiscal quarter of 2024, Costco reported on its earnings call.

These players could give your portfolio a boost early next year. But most importantly, they can excel over time.

Keep your income investing safe and simple with these industry leaders.

Although 2023 was a good year for investors, 2024 also has great opportunities.

This technology titan could generate impressive returns by 2024.

These two AI giants are getting a boost in one of the biggest ETFs, Ark Invest.

These tech companies have delivered impressive returns to investors, and they’re not done yet.

Barron’s annual list of disliked stocks ranges from tech giant Alibaba to miner Barrick to auto rental giant Hertz Global.

Check out these explosive growth stocks at the cusp of the next game-changing bull market. You don’t want to be left empty handed when they really take off.

After a big week for the markets, here’s what to expect now. Magnificent Seven shares still look strong.

My wife started collecting Social Security at age 65, but it’s a small amount. I plan to retire in two years at age 65 (67 is my full retirement age). Can my wife receive 50% of my full retirement benefits as a spouse after I retire? – James Unfortunately, the likely answer is “no.” […] The post Ask an Advisor: My wife claimed Social Security at age 65. Can he get the maximum spousal benefit when I retire? By SmartAsset appeared first on SmartReads.

The Nasdaq Composite is down 8% from its record-closing high, meaning deals are still abundant for opportunistic investors.

BEIJING (Reuters) – Nissan Motor said on Sunday it would sell China-developed electric vehicles (EVs) globally as it partnered with the country’s top university to leverage local resources to accelerate research and development on electrification. Have partnered with. Has entered into an agreement with. Masashi Matsuyama, vice president of Nissan Motor and president of Nissan China, said the Japanese automaker is considering exporting existing internal combustion engine vehicles and upcoming pure electric and plug-in hybrid cars manufactured and developed in China to overseas markets. Correspondent in Beijing.

Source

Source

Source: cryptosaurus.tech