New movies and TV shows stream on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and more this weekend

We’re officially two weekends away from Christmas, although Christmas Eve actually falls next Sunday. In a way, that means it’s the last weekend before Christmas, and for many students the last weekend before Christmas break.

The end of the school semester, cooler weather, even a little snowfall help make it a great weekend to stay home and stream your favorite new shows or Christmas movies. Even better, there are some great new things to see both at home and in theaters this weekend.

Let’s dive right in!

Reacher Season 2 (Amazon Prime Video)

first season of reacher It was an almost perfect adaptation of Lee Child’s first novel. reacher series, The Killing Floor. He is one of my favourites. I have not read the 11th book in the series, bad luck and trouble, Which book season 2 is based on, and I’m very happy about that. (I’ve read probably 8 or 9 books so far, and they’re a lot of fun, sometimes a little silly, but perfect escapist page-turners). I’m glad I can watch the new season without knowing what’s going to happen next. Season 2, like Season 1, is already getting great reviews and I can’t wait to watch the first three episodes tonight!

The Crown Season 6, Part 2 (Netflix)

I do not look Crown-I think I watched two episodes of the first season but never continued—but it’s a huge show. I know the sixth and final season didn’t get the most glowing reviews, but I think most people will stick with it until the bitter end. Plus, Elizabeth Debicki is the perfect casting choice for Princess Diana. If anyone ever makes a prequel she’s my top choice for young Galadriel Lord of the Rings A series that isn’t complete trash!

Family Plan (Apple TV+)

The family detective genre gets a new entry this Christmas season family planning Mark Wahlberg plays Dan Morgan, a detective whose identity is discovered by an old rival. Morgan takes his kids to Vegas to keep them safe, so expect some dazzling City of Sin action from the latest Apple TV movie.

Yu Yu Hakusho (Netflix)

I’ve never read the manga or watched the live-action anime Yu Yu Hakusho series, but it looks like a fun monster-stomping action series. I’ve heard mixed things, but I’m definitely curious to check it out.

​Carol and the End of the World (Netflix)

An adult animated series about the beginning of the end of the world. Carol finds herself in a world gone mad. Description: “With a mysterious planet heading toward Earth, extinction is imminent for the world’s people. While most people feel free to fulfill their wildest dreams, a quiet and always uneasy woman stands alone – lost among the hedonistic masses.’ Carol is voiced by Martha Kelly, whose voice I immediately recognized from her role Baskets. It feels timely – not too close to the pandemic, but close enough to make it prominent.

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget (Netflix)

It’s been 23 years since the original chicken Run came out. I barely remember Aardman Animations’ claymation film. nugget morning The film begins where the first film left off, with the chickens freed from Tweedy’s farm now living in a bird sanctuary on an island. Ginger and Rocky have a new daughter – and face an old enemy. Mel Gibson no longer voices Rocky. He’s been replaced by Zachary Levi, who is a fun choice if you’re trying to replace one problematic actor with another.

Such Brave Girls (Hulu)

A dark British comedy from A24 about a woman and her two grown daughters that doesn’t look exactly like I would normally watch, but I imagine many of my readers have different tastes than me and find it a little strange. Additionally, A24 offers great content.

Archer: Into the Cold (Hulu)

Another spy entry, long overdue archer Season 14 releases special events in the cold, which is a reference to John le Carré’s 1963 novel The spy who came in from the cold, Which is a classic that everyone should read. I have seen something archer But the humor in these types of shows can tire me so I never really got into it, despite my love for all things espionage related.

Barbie (HBO Max)

I really liked Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie. barbie, However for me Ryan Gosling’s Kane was the clear star, and his very silly version of the patriarch was actually pretty good. In any case, the film is now streaming on Max, formerly known as HBO Max. I hope Elon Musk buys Warner Bros. and changes the name of Max to just X so Twitter and HBO Max will both be called X and we’ll all be in a state of constant confusion.

Ongoing shows I am currently watching include fargo Season 5 which I am enjoying, although the most recent episode felt like a bit of a filler episode, and slow horses Which is also quite good. I have to write something about both the shows soon.

in Theaters

I always show one or two movies running in theaters because I strongly believe in supporting the theater industry and keeping it alive. As much as I love watching things while sitting in the comfort and convenience of my sofa, I also love watching movies.

boy and heron

boy and heron Credit: Studio Ghibli

I loved the new Studio Ghibli film about a boy and his magical adventures in the Japanese countryside during World War II. boy and heron A fantastic new animated film from one of Japan’s best studios. Read my review here.

Rebel Moon (Limited, then Netflix)

rebel moon Credit: Netflix

Zack Snyder’s new space opera is doing pretty poorly on Rotten Tomatoes, but it still looks like a fun action-adventure movie. fans of Star Wars, Dune, John Carter, etc. Might want to check it out. It’s in theaters in limited release this weekend before coming to Netflix next week.

wonka

wonka Credit: Warner Bros.

Timothée Chalamet, despite the irritating spelling of his first name, is an actor I really enjoy and I think he has a promising career ahead of him. i’m so excited for this Dune Part II. Meanwhile, we have the prequel Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, bus title wonka, And it looks attractive. I would take the kids on Christmas holidays, but the movie is in theaters now.

