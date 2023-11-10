New Mexico Ethics Commission to hear appeal in treasurer’s campaign finance case

November 9 – The State Ethics Commission – which is charged with overseeing state laws on campaign finance, lobbying, financial disclosure and other areas of government conduct – has scheduled its first arguments in an appeal.

Oral arguments, scheduled for Dec. 15, relate to the commission’s recent decision, which found that state Treasurer Laura Montoya violated campaign finance reporting laws by accepting $10,000 in “straw donor” campaign money.

Former State Treasurer Tim Eichenberg alleged that Montoya knowingly accepted a $10,000 contribution from a political committee and then reported the committee as a donor, despite knowing that contributions were made by two other entities.

Eichenberg had endorsed Montoya’s opponent Heather Benavidez, his former chief of staff, in the controversial 2022 Democratic primary.

In October, retired U.S. Magistrate Alan Torgerson imposed a $1,000 civil penalty on Montoya, saying she failed to properly treat two $5,000 donations. However, he did not demand them to return the donation.

Eichenberg and Walker Boyd, general counsel intervening for the commission, are appealing that decision, saying Montoya should forfeit the contributions, according to a news release sent by the commission Thursday afternoon.

Meanwhile, Montoya — who said through a spokesperson in October that she might appeal Torgesen’s decision — has also appealed, saying Torgesen’s findings are “based on reversible error and a lack of sufficient evidence ,” according to the release.

In a related matter, the Ethics Commission said in a separate news release Thursday that it had agreed to a settlement with Eichenberg related to a case alleging he failed to timely disclose an independent expenditure. By staying, he had violated the state’s campaign reporting act. For a political ad that ran in the Albuquerque Journal.

That complaint also said Eichenberg violated the Governmental Conduct Act, which says state officials can’t use their public office for personal gain or interests, prompting another ethics commission against him. State resources have been used for legal defense of the complaint.

Eichenberg pleaded guilty to violating the Campaign Reporting Act and agreed to pay a $250 civil penalty, the release said. He also agreed to pay a $250 civil penalty related to the second charge but denied any wrongdoing in that situation.

One of the commission’s general counsels said in a finding related to that case that it was “likely” Eichenberg violated the Government Conduct Act.

Source: www.bing.com