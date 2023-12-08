New McDonald’s spinoff restaurant CosMc officially opens in Chicago suburb. Here’s what you can get

McDonald’s much-hyped new spinoff restaurant officially opened to the public on Friday, with a celebration planned for the weekend for customers to get a taste of the new, vintage-inspired concept in a Chicago suburb.

CosMc’s, a mysterious new spinoff restaurant from the world’s largest hamburger chain that has caused quite a stir on social media and throughout the Chicago area, quietly opened to a few customers in Bolingbrook on Thursday, although the chain said it would not officially Will be launched on Friday. Chopper footage from NBC’s Sky 5 on Thursday showed lines of cars lining up for several drive-thru windows.

The restaurant started serving its new menu items once again at 6 a.m. on Friday and will remain open until 8 p.m.

According to a spokesperson, CosMc’s is McDonald’s new “small-format, beverage-based” concept restaurant as part of a “limited test.”

“Inspired by nostalgia and powered by a menu of bold, refreshing beverages and delicious dishes, CosMc’s is coming down to Earth for us humans to enjoy,” the company said in a release.

Here’s everything we know so far about the restaurant.

CosMc’s food menu

The company said, “CosMc blends brand new, supernatural beverages with a small range of food, including some select McDonald’s favorites – all designed to boost your mood into the stratosphere, Even if just for a few moments.”

Although the menu includes some McDonald’s staples – like the Egg McMuffin Sandwich and the M&M McFlurry – other items on the menu include the Creamy Avocado Tomatillo Sandwich, Spicy Queso Sandwich, Savory Hash Brown Bites, Pretzel Bites, and a Charcuterie-Style Snack Box. On the sweet side, the menu includes Blueberry Lemon Cookie Sundae and Caramel Fudge Brownie, the Chicago-based chain said.

CosMc’s Drink Menu

The restaurant bills CosMc’s drinks menu as a “brand new, ethereal, drink creation”. A glimpse of the drinks menu reveals that it includes specialty lemonades and teas, espresso drinks, mixed drinks and cold coffees, including a Sour Cherry Energy Slush, a Tropical Spiced and S’mores Cold Brew.

The restaurant said customers will have options to add boba, flavored syrups, energy boosters or vitamin C shots and more.

Why is it called CosMc’s?

The restaurant appears to be based on the old McDonaldland mascot CosMc, an alien character who appeared in commercials in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

McDonald’s had planned to test the new kind of restaurant over the summer, but recent images showing a mysterious building with golden arches signs in the Chicago suburbs sparked a lot of speculation.

The move is the latest vintage revival for the Chicago-based fast food chain.

Recently, the company announced that another throwback collectible item will be returning. Starting next month, “McNugget Buddies” – friendly collector items in the shape of chicken nuggets, first introduced as part of Happy Meals more than 25 years ago – will be part of a new McDonald’s meal called “Cerwin “Frost Box” series. Said.

When and where is it opening?

The chain said about 10 locations are expected to open by the end of 2024, including in the Dallas Fort-Worth and San Antonio metro areas.

A spokeswoman said the Bolingbrook location was scheduled for a soft opening on Friday, with celebrations planned over the weekend.

