New lawsuit accuses Facebook and Instagram of creating a "marketplace" for child predators

Meta and its CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, allowed Facebook and Instagram to become “marketplaces for predators looking for children,” a new lawsuit from the New Mexico Attorney General alleges, as first reported. wall street journal, The lawsuit, filed in state court on Tuesday, also claims that Meta’s algorithms recommend sexual content to children.

As described in the complaint, the New Mexico Attorney General’s Office conducted an investigation that included creating test profiles on Facebook and Instagram that appeared to be of teenagers or pre-teens. The office not only found inappropriate recommendations for each fraudster, such as an account that openly posted adult pornography, but also found that they also attracted predators.

A test account claiming to be a 13-year-old girl gained more than 6,700 followers, the majority of whom were adult males. Some of them asked him to contact them privately on WhatsApp, Telegram and Kik or meet them offline. The complaint states that the fake 13-year-old girl’s account also contained “messages filled with photographs and videos of genitals, including an exposed penis, which she received at least 3-4 times per week.” According to the lawsuit, the account attempted to report multiple posts and the account, but Meta “advised that it found no violations of community standards”.

“Meta’s platforms Facebook and Instagram are breeding grounds for predators who target children for human trafficking, distribution of sexual images, grooming and solicitation,” the lawsuit says. “Teens and pre-teens can easily register for unrestricted accounts due to the lack of age verification. When they do, Meta directs harmful and inappropriate content at them.

magazine has published a series of reports over the past several months that have found troubling patterns across Facebook and Instagram. Recently, the outlet published an investigation into how Facebook enables and promotes groups dedicated to sharing child sexual abuse material. Meta responded by expanding the child safety-related words, phrases and emojis it uses to find predatory networks. It also stopped recommending groups with members who “demonstrate potentially suspicious behavior.”

A Meta spokesperson said, “We use sophisticated technology, employ child protection experts, report material to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, and to help root out predators. “States share information and tools with other companies and law enforcement, including attorneys general.” told magazine, Meta did not immediately respond the vergeRequest for comment.

New Mexico Attorney General Raul Torrez claims Meta is downplaying the dangers children face on the platform, saying the company is “prioritizing engagement and advertising revenue over the safety of the most vulnerable members of our society. “

Updated Dec. 6, 11:12am ET: Additional details added to complaint.

Source: www.theverge.com