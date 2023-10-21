The era of paying obscure and expensive fees for financial advice may finally be over.

The country’s largest wealth manager announced major changes to its charging structure this week – and industry experts say more changes are on the way.

St James’s Place revealed on Tuesday it will scrap its controversial exit fees from 2025 following pressure from the regulator.

The FTSE 100 firm had long faced criticism for charging clients up to 6 per cent for leaving the business early, with the fee reduced to zero after six years.

It also said it was reducing its initial advice fee to 4.5 per cent from 6 per cent, while also reducing and separating its ongoing fees.

St James’s Place looks after more than 900,000 clients, so the changes announced this week will have a big impact on the financial advice industry.

Ian Millward of Candid Financial Advice said the decision was “one of the most significant changes in years”, while Holly Mackay of research firm Boring Money said the move to St James’s Place should lead to a reduction in fees among financial advisers .

She said: “Continued downward pressure on pricing is inevitable. “It remains extremely difficult for consumers to shop around and compare similar services and the move to St James’s Place will make comparisons easier.”

A spokesperson for St James’s Place said: “All customers will benefit from charges that are easy to understand and compare with offers from other providers.”

The company said the total fee paid by customers for the service they receive is “below the market average”.

But St James’s Place is not the only business under pressure from the City watchdog over the cost of fees, with several advice firms reducing their fees for the first time in years.

The average fee paid by clients for advance advice has fallen from 2 per cent to 1.75 per cent this year, according to a survey of financial advisers by consultancy NextWealth, for the first time in five years, because of new consumer protection and pricing rules. has forced companies to rethink their charging structures. ,

The FCA’s consumer fee rules, which came into force in the summer, mean financial professionals must prove to the regulator that they are providing transparency on their fees and providing value for money to their clients.

Mike Barrett of Lang Cat Consultancy said companies have already responded by limiting their charges and introducing fixed fees, arrangements that are particularly cost-effective for larger vessels. “Wealthy clients may see a reduction in advisory fees,” he said.

He said the St James’s Place decision was proof that the financial regulator means business. He said: “Any company that thought this was just a box-ticking exercise should have taken a deep breath.”

In January, the regulator wrote to firms warning that it would pay “particular attention” to how financial advisers and wealth managers deal with pricing and value to consumers.

Then, in June, the FCA asked 1,300 financial advice firms to provide details of their charging models and how much they earn from advice fees as part of a separate review.

The regulator called on companies to urgently review their charging models to ensure they are providing fair value to consumers, with financial advisers now forced to either reduce their fees or show this to clients. Knowing what exactly they are being charged and why.

Investment platforms have also come under fire in recent months over poor value for money, with the regulator threatening action after they were found charging millions of pounds of interest on cash balances.

The regulator is constantly reviewing companies’ fees as part of the consumer charge, and has said financial advisers will be penalized if they cannot prove they are providing value for money.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt and the FCA want more people to seek financial advice and invest in the stock market, as only 8 per cent of people in the UK use an adviser, according to official figures.

But the problem is that financial advice is considered too expensive for many people. To tackle this, the Treasury is reportedly preparing plans to loosen financial advice rules to allow banks, brokers and credit unions to provide basic financial “guidance” to consumers for a fraction of the cost of seeing an adviser. doing.

The plans, which are likely to be outlined in a whitepaper next month, will allow these large financial institutions to help customers with basic financial recommendations, without straying into financial advice.

Consumer duties, requiring advice companies to prove that their service provides value for money, should – in theory – help eliminate the “fee for no service” practice, which some have complained about. Warn that this is endemic throughout the industry.

Telegraph Money reported last month that a claims management firm had withheld millions of pounds in compensation from St James’s Place clients, in many cases because they had not seen their adviser for years despite paying an annual fee.

The company AMK Legal said they are not the only company where advisors are not seeing clients.

St James’s Place said it regretted any occasion where a customer had cause to complain. The wealth manager’s outgoing chief executive Andrew Croft has said clients have always been able to write off ongoing advice fees.

The user charge may also reduce the annual fee that clients pay for ongoing advice.

The FCA said in 2020 that it was “concerned” that many financial advice clients were paying for ongoing advice they did not need. According to the regulator, more than 80 percent of clients who pay for advice do so on an ongoing basis. Its data shows that the average annual fee is 0.8 percent. This works out to £2,000 for a pot of £250,000.

Mr Barrett said it would be easier for advisers to prove their qualifications to the regulator when clients are going through a major life event. “It’s challenging for advisors to measure the value of their service when there’s nothing going on,” he said.

Are you paying a fair price for advice?

Some clients may decide that it would be better for them to do away with ongoing advice and instead pay for a review every few years.

Clients who have been with an advisor for several years and have seen their portfolio grow significantly in that time may have to pay more for advice.

Firms typically have a tiered fee structure whereby wealthier clients pay a lower percentage fee. However, some people do not reduce their clients’ fees as the size of their portfolio increases.

Paying a fair price isn’t just about the fee you pay. It’s also about investment performance, which can be difficult to work out.

If your money is with a large money manager, you can use indices provided by Asset Risk Consultants to assess their performance.

These indices aggregate data on the investment portfolios of over 140 money managers.

Arch’s Paul Kearney said: “If your investment performance – after fees – is in the top quartile or even the top half of the market, it’s likely that your fees are justified because your investment is ahead of the industry benchmark. is (which must also be reported net of fees)

On the other hand, if your portfolio is underperforming the benchmark, you are effectively paying for the underperformance.

For example, the average moderate risk portfolio has returned 55 percent over the past ten years. If your money manager has fallen below this, it may be time to ask what you’re paying for.

