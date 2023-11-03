New junior electric racing series ACE Championship becomes Formula G

Electrified race series continue to proliferate. The ninth season of Formula E came to a thrilling conclusion at the end of July, and Extreme E is nearing the end of its third compelling series. World RX goes electric in 2022. Now the ACE Championship, announced in Hyderabad earlier this year, has become Formula G as it nears full launch. It aims to become a direct feeder to other race series, including Formula E.

Formula G will aim to “level up” and promote new talent into motorsport in under-represented markets, primarily in the 15 to 25 year old age range. The series was founded by CEO Dilbag Gill and former Formula One driver Nick Heidfeld. There has been no significant change in the overall format of Formula G since the ACE Championship. There will still be two levels, the entry level G2 and the top level G1, previously called Challenger and Championship.

ACE Championship is now Formula G. formula g

“We are delighted to announce Formula G and this exciting new venture,” Gill said. “We wanted to develop what we have been doing over the last six to eight months. “Now we have made significant progress and we are ready to announce it to the world.”

The switch to “G” is believed to represent several key concepts, starting with the obvious “green” aspect of racing with zero tailpipe emissions vehicles. Then there’s “development” as the series aims to expand possibilities for underrepresented markets. Next, it is “global,” because this enhancement is intended to be distributed on a worldwide scale.

The series is also considered “groundbreaking” when it comes to innovation, including the use of one car on two levels, reducing the cost of participation. Formula G is also hoping to attract “Generation Alpha” spectators, defined as those born between 2010 and today.

The ACE Championship was originally launched during the Formula E race weekend in Hyderabad, India. lat images

Formula G aims to offer affordable entry for young drivers, but also to provide highly inclusive career opportunities across all roles in the motorsport paddock. The technology is also to be incorporated into automotive manufacturing to accelerate sustainable transportation.

“This is a championship I am extremely passionate about,” says Heidfeld. Formula G is truly unique as there has not been an electric junior racing championship before. We want Formula G to be fair and affordable and to attract young people from all regions of the world to step into motorsport.

Formula G looks forward to working with universities around the world and their Formula Student programs to encourage new talent. This will include countries that do not typically have a racing culture, which Gill considers important to the series’ development goals.

As well as the name change, Formula G has also announced that German clean technology company Quantron AG will provide fuel cell heavy duty trucks for event logistics. The Quantron QHM FCEV AERO truck will begin serving races in Europe for the 2024/25 season, before becoming an official global partner.

Quantron AG’s hydrogen fuel cell trucks will provide transportation logistics for Formula G. Quantron AG

The Quantron QHM FCEV AERO offers a range of up to 700 km from a 54 kg onboard hydrogen tank. Quantron’s Q-Energy intelligent management system optimizes hydrogen consumption. Hydrogen fuel cell trucks use their hydrogen to generate electricity that drives electric e-axle motors.

“We are pleased to announce this partnership with such an innovative and inclusive team,” said Michael Perschke, CEO of Quantron AG. “The Europe-wide racing series is a great opportunity for us to show that our H2 powered QHM FCEV is the ideal solution to serve teams over long distances with the fastest turnaround times.”

Formula G is set to make its debut in 2024. Gill said the calendar is set to be finalized ahead of its launch at the end of the year, which will include the competing teams and some key partners.