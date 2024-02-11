New jobs report: Full-time jobs are being lost as fewer Americans find work - analysis

By Ryan McMecken

The US economy added 353,000 jobs in January, while the unemployment rate remained at 3.7%, according to a new report from the federal government’s Bureau of Labor Statistics last Friday. CNN News, of course, told us it was a “shockingly good jobs report” and that it “shows the US economy is growing rapidly.”

At this point, many of us who follow these data have become accustomed to this routine: The BLS reports “blowout” numbers of jobs each month, and legacy media dutifully report that jobs were lost. The growth is surprisingly good, proving that all is well in the economy. ,

Rarely does the media report on any other economic indicator with so much enthusiasm. The monthly jobs report – well, a specific statistic within it – has become a proxy for the state of the economy overall.

Of course, there are some problems with this approach. The first is that the jobs number – a trailing indicator of economic growth (or decline) – is repeatedly contradicted by at least a half-dozen other economic indicators. Many of these other indicators, unlike the jobs number, are leading indicators, and are more useful if we are really looking for some indication of what’s in store.

If we look around on a broader scale, this is what we find: The Philadelphia Fed’s manufacturing index is in bearish territory. The same is true of the Richmond Fed’s manufacturing survey. The leading indicator index continues to look bad. The yield curve points towards recession. Business bankruptcies to increase by 58 percent in 2023. Net savings turned negative for only the second time in decades. The economic growth we are seeing is being driven by the largest deficit since Covid.

But, the problem is also that the jobs report is not so impressive when we look beyond the headline establishment survey jobs figures.

The first glimpse of this “surprisingly good jobs report” are the results we see from the household survey. The Household Survey is a survey of actual people who are asked whether they are employed. The Establishment Survey, on the other hand, is a survey of only large employers and the total number of jobs – that is, Not a job holder.

So, if we look at the household survey, we find that there were actually jobs Loss In January. While the establishment survey showed a massive increase of 353,000 jobs, the household survey showed a loss of 31,000 employed persons. Additionally, January was the second consecutive month of job losses in the household survey. In December, the report showed a loss of 683,000 employed persons. This was the biggest loss after the collapse of Covid.

How does this match the huge jobs explosion in the establishment survey? Part of this can be explained by the fact that the establishment survey does not distinguish between full-time and part-time workers or jobs. It’s entirely possible that more jobs are being added to the economy – it’s just that many of them are going to people holding multiple jobs, and many of those jobs are part-time. Therefore, if the economy is filling up with fewer people holding two or more part-time jobs, this is recorded as “blowout” jobs growth. However, the reality is that fewer people are employed.

Moreover, the household survey also tells us that job growth among the employed in January was mostly driven by part-time jobs. According to the survey, part-time jobs increased by a total of 96,000 while full-time jobs increased by negativeWith a loss of Rs 63,000.

Meanwhile, government jobs in January accounted for more than 20 percent of all new year-over-year job growth. Other than COVID, we haven’t seen those kinds of numbers since late 2007 as the economy was close to recession.

And then there is the growth rate of temporary jobs. It remained in negative territory for the fifteenth consecutive month last month. As the graph shows, the decline in temporary jobs over the past thirty years has been a clear indicator of a coming recession.

Finally, we can look at actual wage growth. Legacy media sources were cautious about how average earnings grew in real terms in January. Specifically, average earnings (adjusted to CPI) increased by 1.7 percent year on year. In a vacuum, this could be a large number. However, workers are still recovering from a 25-month period of decline in real average earnings. This means that average earnings in 2022 were lower than earnings in 2019, and work only started to come out of that gap in 2023. In fact, if we look at real earnings growth from February 2020 – the last month before the Covid lockdown – we find that earnings grew by just 1.53 per cent, or 51 cents, over that 47-month period. During the same time, home prices increased by 46 percent (according to Fannie and Freddie). It’s easy to see why affordable housing is now at some of the worst levels seen in decades.

However, despite all this, American consumers of television news are fed a steady diet of good news about the economy with a new “surprisingly good” or “strong” jobs report every month. Even more questionable is the practice of treating the jobs report as if it is an index for the overall economy. However, the jobs report is only worth bragging about if one’s definition of a strong jobs economy is one in which fewer people have jobs, full-time jobs are disappearing, and government jobs are a growing component of overall job growth.

When we look at these data in light of falling manufacturing, more bankruptcies, leading indicators of recession, and negative net savings, we might suspect that the economy is headed for some turmoil ahead.

However, the Federal Reserve has encouraged a laser-like focus on current jobs data as the FOMC claims to base much of its economic planning on jobs growth. For example, almost every month, Jerome Powell addresses the press with a prepared statement about the Fed’s policy, using the jobs numbers to justify its current policy. At least, that’s the public face the Fed presents. The Fed wants the public to believe that the Fed is “data driven” and that the Fed is fixing the economy based on the best detective work of economists – another term for central planning. This is the story they tell. The reality is somewhat different, and the Fed is making its decisions based on political expediency. However, polls have shown that the average voter bases his opinion of the economy on the jobs situation “right now.” So, look, the Fed says it’s doing the same.

However, the economy doesn’t work that way, and if we want to understand where the economy is headed, we have to rely on solid theory rather than what some Fed bean counters thought happened last month.

Source: www.eurasiareview.com