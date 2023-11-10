New Jersey is going to get nearly $1B power grid upgrade

Solar Energy Electricity Grid Source: Shutterstock

Jersey Central Power & Light (JCP&L), which serves more than 1 million customers in central and northern New Jersey, is undertaking its largest power grid upgrade in company history.

JCP&L said today it is filing a new infrastructure improvement program with the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities to upgrade its electric grid. The five-year, $935 million proposal, known as “EnergizeNJ,” includes investments in grid and substation modernization and system resiliency.

Some of the outstanding plans of the EnergizeNJ project include:

Upgrading more than 600 miles of overhead power lines with stronger wires that support increased capacity and additional resistance to storms

Replacing approximately 46 miles of aging underground lines with modern, more protected wires

18 substations are being upgraded to increase overall system capacity and support additional backup power feeds, which will help keep the lights on if wires or equipment on the regular line goes offline.

The upgrades and increased capacity will prepare the grid for the clean energy transition to accommodate new solar and EV charging infrastructure.

If the proposal is approved, typical JCP&L residential customers can expect a total increase of approximately $4.16, or 3.6%, on their monthly electric bill over the course of the five-year plan. Rate adjustment will take place gradually.

According to the U.S. Department of Energy’s Interruption Cost Estimating Tool, the $935 million proposal provides an estimated $3.08 billion return on investment in electric service reliability benefits to JCP&L customers by helping prevent non-storm-related outages and accelerating power restoration during critical periods. Expected to get returns of Rs. Storm events.

JCP&L, a subsidiary of FirstEnergy, is one of four regulated electric distribution companies in New Jersey.

Photo: Shutterstock

Source: electrek.co