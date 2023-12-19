New Jersey announces new East Coast AI Hub at Princeton University

Are you ready to drive more awareness to your brand? Consider becoming a sponsor of the AI ​​Impact Tour. Learn more about opportunities here,

As US states race to take advantage of the generative AI boom, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and Princeton University President Christopher Eisgruber today announced plans to establish a new AI hub that will connect AI researchers, industry leaders and Will bring startups together. New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA).

In an exclusive interview with VentureBeat, Governor Murphy and President Eisgruber discussed the initiative, which will advance research and development, provide dedicated accelerator space, advance the use of ethical AI, and promote workforce development – ​​including 61,000 Also includes AI skills training for more than 100 state employees.

“This is probably the most exciting project on the state side that I’ve known about since I’ve been governor,” said Murphy, who took office in 2018. When asked if the project could keep up with the pace of AI development, he added that “the way we’re doing it is to highlight the fact that we’re doing it – it’s Kevin Costner’s Kind of like ‘If you build it, they will come.’”

Princeton University AI Hub arrives at a ‘critical moment’

The AI ​​Hub news follows the launch of New Jersey’s state Artificial Intelligence Task Force in October, while in November the state announced a new policy promoting the responsible use of AI by state employees. Murphy calls this a “three-legged stool” approach – one leg is around economic development, the second around AI implications including regulatory responsibility, and the third around training of the state workforce and better delivery of government services to state residents. Is.

vb event

AI Impact Tour

Join the enterprise AI community at VentureBeat’s AI Impact Tour coming to a city near you!

learn more

Eisgruber said the AI ​​Hub comes at a “critical moment” to help make New Jersey an AI leader in jobs and research. “Princeton University was already starting to invest here and this will help us invest more aggressively around it,” he said. For example, in October, Princeton announced a Language and Intelligence Initiative (PLI) focused on large language models, and named Sanjeev Arora, a computer science professor and expert in theoretical computer science and machine learning, as the PLI’s first director. Named.

Additionally, Princeton has a long history in AI research – from Alan Turing, considered the father of computer science, who earned his Ph.D. In 1938; Stanford’s Fei-Fei Li, who earned her bachelor’s degree in 1999 and served as an assistant professor from 2007-2009; Princeton Provost Jennifer Rexford, who joined the university’s computer science department in 2005 after several years as a researcher at Bell Labs in New Jersey; and Arvind Narayanan and Sayesh Kapoor, authors of “AI Snake Oil.”

But the AI ​​Hub “will be a huge initiative and we hope it will make New Jersey and this particular hub a recognized leader in the field,” Eisgruber explained. “This is the front burner for us…we look forward to pushing the accelerator.”

Focus on AI talent

The current AI boom is highly concentrated – a Brookings 2021 analysis of the “geography of AI” called the San Francisco Bay Area a “superstar” region, while 35 companies on the 2023 Forbes AI 50 are based in California.

At a dinner with AI industry leaders in California’s Bay Area last year, Murphy asked why AI companies were based there. “The only answer was talent,” he said. “It didn’t have status from California or the tax rate or some of the infrastructure. It was talent, talent, talent – and I walked away from that dinner kind of transformed, because we have as much talent, especially in the STEM fields, as anywhere in the world, especially when you go to Princeton. Let’s lead with. Murphy explained that when he asked if New Jersey had a chance to become an East Coast AI hub, “No one said you’re off base — whether or not we can actually execute all this.” , time will tell. But we start with the raw material that I think no other state, no other university really brings to the table.”

Eisgruber said Princeton, which has also invested in public-private AI partnerships like its Google AI Lab in 2019, is eager to contribute to New Jersey’s broader economy, which is leading in the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries. “We need to work more with the regional ecosystem around us and one of the things that is exciting about this center is the opportunity for us to do that,” he said.

Governor Murphy emphasized that after launch, plans for the Hub, as far as how it evolves, would be fluid – but that timing was critical in the fast-paced world of AI. “I don’t think we’re going to let much grass grow given the pace of development here.”

VentureBeat’s mission To become a digital town square for technology decision makers to gain knowledge about transformative enterprise technology and transactions. Find our briefing.

Source: venturebeat.com