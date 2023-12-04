New Israeli bus terminal charges electric buses wirelessly





Israeli startup Electron has introduced the world’s first commercial wireless charging terminal for buses, marking a significant leap forward in electric vehicle infrastructure.

Electrion’s terminal, located in Rosh HaYan, allows 24/7 wireless charging for electric buses in Israel’s Petah Tikva and Rosh HaYan areas, providing uninterrupted service to the public as part of regular transportation services. Electron CEO Oren Azer expressed satisfaction, saying, “Public electric buses will be able to charge efficiently, economically and virtually without using ground resources.”

The project, executed in partnership with Electra Afikim, a major Israeli transportation operator, includes an income of approximately 5.8 million NIS for Electra in 2023. The company, beyond technology provision, manages all construction phases including electric infrastructure and civil engineering works.

In addition to setting up wireless charging infrastructure, Electron has incorporated its technology into electric buses from international suppliers such as HIGER, Ankai and Sunwin. Electra Afikim plans to integrate these buses into regular service lines, which will benefit public transportation users in Israel.

Benefits of wireless charging

Wireless charging brings operational benefits including instant and automatic charging, remote control capabilities and real estate savings in parking lots. Electra Afikim, serving approximately 80 million passengers annually, aligns the project with its vision to lead in service quality and innovation. Electra Afikim’s lineup of electric buses; Israel’s first wireless charging electric bus depot (Credit: Alexey Izmalkov)

Transport Minister MK Miri Regev stressed the government’s support for innovation in the automotive sector. He said, “I am confident that the technology we are launching today will have similar success and I hope it will be good news for other companies in Israel and around the world.”

The Afikim project was launched in parallel with another innovative project: on Wednesday, November 29, the first public electric road in the United States was inaugurated in partnership with the automotive company Ford in Michigan, the birthplace of the modern automotive industry. This initiative was personally led by Michigan as part of the state’s policy to encourage and adopt critical technologies in the transportation sector.

