New ISEAL Innovation Fund projects look ambitious

Published 27 minutes ago

Presented by ISEAL

December 19, 2023 /CSRWire/ – The ISEAL Innovation Fund helps ISEAL members unite in exploring new, ambitious solutions to major sustainability challenges. Eight new projects are being supported by the fund to overcome barriers to innovation or learn from previous projects.

Earlier this year, the Innovation Fund opened a funding opportunity for the ISEAL community, which will continue until 2026 with new support from our lead donor, the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO).

The eight new initiatives will either build on projects previously supported by the fund, or enable organizations to overcome barriers to innovation. This diverse portfolio of work is being implemented across multiple geographies and sectors.

All eight projects will explore key topics of interest to the sustainability community, ranging from improving livelihoods, addressing climate change, to tackling human rights abuses.

tackling climate change

Promoting robust greenhouse gas accounting, reporting, claims and incentives: approaches for agricultural commodity supply chains.

lead: better cotton

Measuring and reporting greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions – particularly Scope 3 emissions – for farms in complex supply chains is a shared challenge for many agricultural sustainability systems. This project will look at existing principles of GHG data collection, accounting and reporting in agricultural commodity production and how these can be implemented in an interoperable and inclusive manner. It will also draw lessons from previous projects and seek to promote and advocate with partners for the role of agricultural commodity standards in GHG accounting, reporting, claims and farmer incentives.

Strengthening knowledge on insetting practices

lead: climate neutral group

Insetting is a relatively new practice for achieving significant greenhouse gas emissions reductions and removals, yet its implementation is challenged due to the lack of guidance and uncertainty on the topic. This project will consolidate knowledge gained from others on insetting practices and learn from other sustainability systems to strengthen the knowledge base of this practice before testing it on the ground to develop new approaches towards the Climate Neutral Group standard and beyond. Will find out.

Improving livelihoods of smallholders

Artisanal and small-scale copper mining in Peru

lead: copper trace

This project will provide a better understanding of the current landscape, opportunities and challenges of the artisanal and small-scale copper mining sector in Peru. Participatory research methods will be used to inform open dialogue and recommendations about the future sustainable development of the region.

combating deforestation

Smart Assurance: Validating compliance through a combination of satellite-based monitoring and AI-powered insight generation

lead: Assurance Services International (ASI)

This project will focus on developing an innovative method of analyzing certified areas to rapidly identify and confirm areas at high risk of deforestation. Building on learning from the previous project, the innovative approach will combine satellite data, modern artificial intelligence (AI) technologies and on-the-ground validation supported by unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

protect human rights

Increasing access to solutions for human rights violations in the vegetation sector

lead: Union for Ethical Biotrade (UEBT)

Building on past learning, this project will assess and address human rights risks and impacts in the vegetation sector. This will accelerate the development of plan-level reforms to the UEBT, test these in a country where potential human rights impacts have recently been identified, as well as share lessons learned with other multi-stakeholder initiatives.

Detecting forced labor in supply chains: effective assessment methods

lead: Goodweave International

With forced labor a prevalent problem around the world, there is a growing need for effective tools to assess, identify and address risks at the production level. Through this project, a framework previously developed for rapid detection of forced and bonded labor within supply chains was refined and applied to the ready-made garment sector in Bangladesh using a risk-based approach and new data sources. Will be customized. This project will result in improved risk-based detection methods being shared with other plan owners that include forced labor criteria in their standards.

enhancing biodiversity

Evaluating environmental impacts and compliance barriers in the MarinTrust program: focusing on remedial program factories.

lead: marinetrust

The MarinTrust Improver Program supports marine component production factories that are not ready for MarinTrust certification to improve their practices in this direction. The fund will support MarinTrust to evaluate the key drivers and challenges these factories face in improving their environmental performance.

Expanding the sustainability assessment blueprint to create a common regional agenda

lead: Sustainable Agriculture Network (SAN)

This project will continue the development of a tool to assess the current state of a specific scenario where agricultural production threatens rural communities and sustainable landscapes. The assessment tool will combine geographic information system (GIS) data and the perspectives of a range of local stakeholders to deliver a better local understanding of the state of a particular landscape and support deforestation-free and climate-resilient supply chains.

notes:

ISEAL supports ambitious sustainability systems and their partners to tackle the world’s most pressing challenges. With a focus on reliable practices, it advances scalable and effective solutions that make a lasting impact. Through its work to advance collective efforts, ISEAL makes markets a force for good.

Joining ISEAL’s learning community helps sustainability systems drive real, lasting, positive change. ISEAL community members are sustainability standards and similar systems committed to sharing learnings that advance scalable solutions and make a positive impact. ISEAL Code Compliance Organizations are members of the ISEAL community who lead the way by adhering to the ISEAL Code of Good Practice – a globally recognized framework for best practice.

Find out more about ISEAL: www.iseal.org

See evidence on the impacts of sustainability systems: www.evidensia.eco

ISEAL

ISEAL

ISEAL supports ambitious sustainability systems and their partners to tackle the world’s most pressing challenges. With our growing global network and our focus on trusted practices, we make an impact and make markets a force for good. From the climate emergency and biodiversity crisis to human rights and persistent poverty, the world needs scalable and effective solutions. Our convening power and thought leadership accelerate positive change on these critical challenges, so companies and governments can meet their sustainability commitments and the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

We work by:

Defining credible practices for sustainability systems based on emerging global consensus

To organize forums for collaboration, experience sharing and collective action

Providing expertise, advice and training

Facilitate and promote innovation to strengthen sustainability systems.

Together, we can create real and lasting change for the benefit of people and the planet. get entangled

More from ISEAL

Source: www.csrwire.com