iOS 17.1.1—2 new reasons to update to iOS 17, 1 reason to wait


Apple’s iOS 17.3 is coming soon with a cool new iPhone feature that will help prevent thieves from getting their hands on your device. New iOS 17.3 feature arrives one after another wall street journal The report details the issue that allowed thieves to break into iPhones, drain bank accounts and spy people’s passcodes to steal data.

Stolen Device Mode in iOS 17.3 stops thieves in their tracks by allowing you to ensure they can’t access passwords, turn off Lost Mode, erase content, or use Face ID or Touch ID. You can’t use saved details to make purchases in Safari without authenticating through Safari. They will also be unable to use your iPhone to set up a new device, view the Apple Virtual Card, or erase all content and settings.

Meanwhile, using the new iOS 17.3 feature, tasks like changing your Apple ID password will again require biometric authentication via Face ID or Touch ID and a one-hour security delay. This delay period is waived at a trusted location like your home.

It adds a number of great new security and privacy features to iOS 17, including iOS 17.2’s Contact Key Verification, to protect you from spyware without compromising the functionality of your iPhone.

Once you update to iOS 17.3, which will likely launch in January, the new feature can be turned on by going to your iPhone’s Settings > Face ID & Passcode and toggling on Stolen Device Protection.

iOS 17.3 fixes “a big iPhone problem”

Jake Moore, global cybersecurity consultant at ESET, explains that iPhone theft has become “a huge problem” – especially in cities like New York and London. “Thieves can access secure areas of an iPhone with the same code that unlocks it and previously, it was up to users to protect themselves.”

The new iOS 17.3 feature is also likely to prevent thieves from stealing iPhones in the first place. However, Moore says the security feature could potentially increase robberies where criminals force their victims to open locked-down areas of the phone. “This technique is used by thieves where they force their victims to unlock protected apps such as banking features,” he warned.

Still, this is undoubtedly a game-changing feature and it’s worth it. I also think that waiting an hour to change your Apple ID password while traveling is worth the worst-case scenario.

It’s also a good idea not to wave your iPhone in public, especially if you’re in a crowded city that’s known for pickpocketing. Even after upgrading to iOS 17.3, keep your device safe in a bag or closed pocket.

