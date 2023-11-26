New industry report claims massive iPhone 16 Pro upgrade even more likely

Next year’s iPhone 16 Pro will likely get a powerful feature that’s currently exclusive to the iPhone , [+] 15 Pro Max (pictured). getty images

It looks like next year’s iPhone 16 Pro is set to get a significant upgrade over this year’s model, which will bring it in line with the larger iPhone 16 Pro Max variant in one key specification.

According to a new report from TF Securities analyst and supply chain expert Ming-Chi Kuo, both iPhone 16 Pro models are expected to get a 5x telephoto lens, which would replace Apple’s most powerful ‘Tetraprism’ long-range zoom camera with the smaller ‘Pro’ ‘Will bring in. iPhone for the first time. “This will result in 160% year-over-year growth in iPhones with this camera in 2024,” Kuo says.

Kuo has been anticipating this particular iPhone 16 Pro upgrade for some time now, correctly predicting earlier this year that the smaller iPhone 15 Pro won’t have the flagship camera — which is currently only available in the iPhone 15 Pro Max — supplied Due to series issues with tetraprism lens manufacturer Largan Precision.

According to the report, Largan has made “significant improvements” in the production of its tetraprism lens assemblies, achieving a production yield of more than 70%, up from about 40% in the third quarter of 2023. Kuo claims this has led to increased demand specifically for these types of lenses from Apple and Huawei, leading to a 130% increase in total orders for 2024.

While the increased availability of tetraprism lenses is good news for future iPhone customers, this fact alone is no guarantee that Apple will bring its 5x telephoto lens to the standard iPhone 16 Pro. Kuo may be correct in his prediction, but other factors will also play a role, such as the physical constraints of the case and any product differentiation Apple may decide to place between the two iPhone Pro variants moving forward.

However, fans of the smaller phone will undoubtedly welcome the upgrade as potential iPhone 16 Pro customers will no longer be forced to purchase the larger and more expensive Pro Max model just to get Apple’s best camera.

