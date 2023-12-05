NEW DELHI, Dec 5 (Reuters) – Two multi-billion dollar petrochemical plants are coming online in India in the coming months at a time of lower-than-expected demand, setting the stage for fierce price competition domestically and internationally. , say industry executives and analysts.

Many regions, including India, China and the Middle East, are developing petrochemical production to speed up decades of oil refining as the world looks to switch to clean energy sources.

While producers remain bullish in the long term, mainly due to economic growth in India and China, new capacity additions are weighing on the market in the near term.

Both China and India are grappling with excess supplies of ethylene and propylene, a key feedstock to produce petrochemicals including polyethylene (PE) and polypropylene (PP) – the basis for making plastics – given the slowdown in global economic growth. .

Therefore, fresh production capacity in India is sure to put pressure on prices.

Russia-backed Indian refiner Nayara Energy is opening a 450,000 tonne per year (tpy) polypropylene plant in western India in the first quarter of 2024, said a company source, who declined to be identified because he was not authorized to speak to the media. Was not authorized. The company’s communications office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

HPCL plans to commission a 9 million tonne per annum refinery and petrochemical project in the north-western state of Rajasthan by January.

Earlier this year, HPCL-Mittal Energy Ltd (HMEL), a joint venture between state-run Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL.NS) and Mittal Energy Investments, commissioned a 1.2 million tpy petrochemical cracker in Punjab, northern India. Did.

An official at the newly formed petrochemical cracker industry said new production capacity was coming online at a time when stocks were already rising.

“The products are not being cleared at a steady pace locally,” he said, declining to be identified because he was not authorized to speak to the media.

Reuters calculations based on data and forecasts from the Chemicals and Petrochemicals Manufacturers Association show India’s ethylene surplus will more than double to 11.2 million metric tons in the fiscal year to March 2024. According to calculations, propylene surplus is expected to increase by 63% to 18.67 million tonnes.

The increasing supply is impacting both PE and PP prices.

An executive at a large petrochemical producer, speaking on condition of anonymity, said refiners have been making losses since September, with PE and PP margins at $150 a tonne, compared to a breakeven of around $300-350 a tonne for standalone plants. is less than the cost.

Navneet Narayan, CEO of Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd, told Reuters that a slower-than-expected recovery in sugar demand following the COVID pandemic, along with new supply into the market, had also been a major factor weighing on prices. .

“Although demand remained low, several new plants were commissioned in Asia, primarily China and India,” he said.

Industry officials said they expect prices to remain low in 2024 and there are few export options given ample supply elsewhere. This could lead to domestic markets like Kazakhstan being considered at best among a poor set of export options, he said.

“There is definitely a price war going on,” said an executive at an Indian petrochemical producer who declined to be identified due to lack of authorization to speak to the media.

Looking ahead, research firm Wood Mackenzie sees little prospect of a more balanced global market in the coming years.

It is estimated that demand for ethylene and propylene will increase by 29% from 2023 levels to 426.8 million tonnes by 2030, while production capacity is expected to increase by 25% to 485.9 million tonnes, leaving a supply surplus of approximately 60 million tonnes.

Reporting by Mohi Narayan; Editing by Florence Tan and Neil Fullick

Reports on everything from how fuel use in Asia recovers from the impact of COVID-19 to a look at how the global energy transition affects refinery expansion plans and fuel supplies in the coming decades. Mohi analyzes data to generate insights across a range of topics spanning global oil trade flows and refinery operations and profitability through to fuel storage. Additionally, the electrification of the global auto fleet and its impact on fuel supply chains, and the buildup of petrochemical capacity by refiners trying to reduce dependence on fuel sales, are also noted.

