New home prices in China appear to be rising this year following policy measures: Reuters poll

By Liangping Gao and Ryan Wu

BEIJING (Reuters) – New home prices in China are expected to rise 3% this year after a series of policy measures to support the country’s troubled property market, above earlier expectations that prices would remain stable, as That’s what a Reuters poll showed.

But the survey of 11 economists, conducted Nov. 20-28, also showed that expectations for a 1% increase in new home prices in 2024 were little changed from the August survey. Economists said more measures are needed from authorities.

Default on loan payments by many developers in China’s cash-strapped and highly indebted property sector has raised fears of a wider financial crisis, hitting consumer confidence and hampering economic growth.

Authorities, especially in major cities, have taken a number of steps to stimulate demand, including allowing smaller down payments, relaxing restrictions on home buying such as the number of homes that can be purchased, and lowering borrowing costs. and encouraging the expansion of credit. ,

But most analysts believe these actions should be complemented by strong fiscal and monetary action.

“There is still room to ease property policies in major cities in 2024… The market in first- and second-tier cities will outperform third- and fourth-tier cities next year,” said Huang Yu, an analyst at real estate research firm China Index. Will continue.” Academy.

Domestic unit sales estimates for 2023 were cut to 8% compared with a 5% decline predicted in August, the survey showed. Economists also expect a decline next year, predicting a 5% decline.

“The main reason is that homebuyer confidence has not yet been fully restored,” said Wang Jingping, a senior analyst at Fitch Bohua.

According to the survey, property investment is expected to decline by 10% in 2023 and then by 8.4% in 2024.

Bloomberg reported last week that regulators were drawing up a list of 50 property developers eligible for various financial support, including Country Garden and state-backed China Vanke.

(For other stories from the Reuters quarterly housing market survey)

(Reporting by Liangping Gao and Ryan Wu; Editing by)

Source