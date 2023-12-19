New home construction unexpectedly hits 6-month high as falling mortgage rates boost housing market

Top Line

Data released Tuesday showed the market for new homes is stronger than anticipated, as a housing market battered by rising interest rates over the past two years begins to show signs of recovery.

Builders started construction of 1.56 million private homes in November, according to the Census Bureau, far exceeding economists’ consensus estimate of 1.36 million housing starts.

Last month was the hottest month for new home construction since May, up nearly 14.8% from October’s 1.36 million housing starts.

Housing starts for single-family homes rose by the most in November since April 2022, marking the end of a post-pandemic housing market boom that was stalled by rising interest rates.

Despite a significant increase in new home construction, the Census Bureau reported that applications for building permits came in slightly below expectations at 1.46 million, a possible indication that upcoming growth in housing supply may be more slow.

The positive surprise in housing starts comes after encouraging data for the limping housing market. Last week, average 30-year fixed mortgage rates fell below 7% for the first time since August, according to Freddie Mac data, while Monday’s release of the National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index showed that home builders There has been a first rise in. Confidence from July. The drop in mortgage rates and rise in builder sentiment comes amid a rally in various asset classes linked to the Federal Reserve’s recent signal that interest rates have already peaked and will come down next year. Housing is one of the most rate-sensitive industries, as mortgage rates very closely follow the federal funds rates set by the Fed and in a higher rate environment home builders’ activity declines as the costs of their construction efforts also decline. Takes on debt to support.

The ongoing decline in mortgage rates “has homebuilders feeling optimistic about the new construction landscape in the coming months,” Zillow economist Nicole Bachaud wrote in email comments.

The year-end euphoria surrounding the housing market, although a welcome break from the revelations of 2022, is still seriously depressed compared to its recent peak. Mortgage rates are more than twice as high as they were two years ago, housing starts are down nearly 10% compared to 2021 and homebuilding sentiment is at its lowest level in more than a decade. Fannie Mae economist Doug Duncan estimates, “Modest increases in home prices and still-elevated interest rates suggest a slow pace of recovery of housing activity from pre-recession levels.”

