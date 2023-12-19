The Census Bureau says American companies built a surprisingly large number of homes in November.

The agency says housing starts increased 9% from a year ago, largely due to an 18% increase in starts for single-family homes.

Housing starts are measured in rates that are multiplied by 12 by applying additional adjustments to show how many homes would be built if construction continued at the same pace for a full year. In the November clip, companies will have built about 1.1 million single-family homes and 1.56 million homes overall, according to the Census Bureau.

Economists had expected a significantly lower rate, a total of 1.36 million households, according to a survey conducted by Dow Jones Newswires and The Wall Street Journal.

This could be good news for buyers. Demand for housing has been strong since the COVID-19 pandemic began as more Millennials started families, and more people were able to work remotely.

But supplies have been tight. The pandemic disrupted supply chains and slowed construction. After that, mortgage rates began to rise, making people reluctant to put older homes on the market.

All of this has contributed to the demand for newly-built homes.

Additionally, mortgage rates have begun to decline. The rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage fell below 7% last week for the first time since August, according to government-backed lender Freddie Mac.

Mortgage rates rose to a 20-year high, hitting 8% in October, as investors thought interest rates could remain high still longer. Since then, they have become more confident that rates will start falling next year. The Federal Reserve essentially endorsed that approach this month.

Lawrence Yun, chief economist at the National Association of Realtors, said home sales have surged this year due to incentives from builders and agents. And even with an increase beginning in November, manufacturing will need to increase further to meet demand.

“Even more homebuilding will be needed as housing shortages persist in most markets,” Yun wrote. “Only a substantial improvement in supply can moderate house price increases. An additional 30% increase in home construction could easily be absorbed by the market, especially in view of the decline in mortgage rates in recent weeks.”

Bill Adams, chief economist at Comerica Bank, said construction growth bodes well for the economy in 2024.

“Lower long-term interest rates will help both single-family and multi-family construction grow next year, contributing to overall economic growth and reducing the likelihood of a recession,” Adams wrote in an email.

Investors are also optimistic about demand for home construction, with many major builders outperforming the broader stock market. Lennar is up 67% over the last 12 months while Pultegroup is up 130% and NVR is up 50%.

The benchmark S&P 500 index is up 25% from that time.

Source: www.nbcnews.com