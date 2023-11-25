New holiday art market to promote inclusivity, embrace culture; Space available for more vendors – The Lawrence Times

Share this post or save for later

Organizers are aiming to increase inclusivity in the Lawrence Holiday Market landscape with a new event this December, and there’s still room for more vendors to sign up.

monique mercurio (Ohlone Costanoan Esselen Nation), a Lawrence artist and organizer, says she saw a need for authentic spaces where BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and people of color) community members could showcase their art during the holidays.

Advertisement

She also feels that community members want more holiday markets where they can support BIPOC vendors and see themselves represented.

An idea Mercurio had previously turned to was the “inclusive vacation market.”

Chloe Anderson/Lawrence Times Monique Mercurio

“The Inclusive Holiday Market is more than just a shopping experience,” the Facebook event page says. “It’s a celebration of diversity and inclusivity. We are proud to showcase a variety of vendors from different backgrounds and cultures, making sure everyone feels welcome and represented.

Mercurio, owner of MercTribe Designs, partnered with Taylor Overton and Black:30 to create the plan.

They hoped that their collaboration would be a recipe for To uplift local BIPOC artists and businesses. Art Love Collective, where Mercurio serves as community outreach director, is the event sponsor.

Molly Adams/Lawrence Times Black:30 President Taylor Overton, left, and Executive Director Devante Green

Mercurio says accessibility for vendors was a high priority for organizers. There will be no vendor fees for those selling their work at the market, and tables and supplies will be available for free.

Attendees will be able to purchase handmade crafts, sweets, accessories and more amid holiday music and festive scenes. Local vendors will also be selling food and refreshments throughout the day.

The Inclusive Holiday Market is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 16 from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Lied Center of Kansas, 1600 Stewart Drive. admission is free.

Mercurio says there are 77 vendors registered so far, but there is room for more as organizers have reserved the entire Lid Center for the event. Vendors wishing to participate in the Inclusive Vacation Marketplace should fill out the Google Form to register as soon as possible.

Visit the Facebook event page for more information and follow BLACK:30’s Facebook page to stay updated.

If our local journalism matters to you, please help us continue the work we do.

Don’t miss a beat… Click here to sign up for our email newsletters

Maya Hodison (she/her), Equity Reporter, can be reached at mhodison(at)lawrencectimes(dot)com. Read more of his work for The Times here. View his staff bio here.

Latest Lawrence News:

Share this post or save for later

Organizers are aiming to increase inclusivity in the Lawrence Holiday Market landscape with a new event this December, and there’s still room for more vendors to sign up.

August Rudisel/Lawrence Times

Share this post or save for later

Community members flocked to Bizarre Bazaar, the annual two-day art market that kicks off the holiday season in Lawrence, as it opened Friday evening at the Lawrence Arts Center.

Share this post or save for later

The Lawrence and Douglas County area could see a few inches of snow Saturday through Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

More …

Source: lawrencekstimes.com