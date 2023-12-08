Summary: Former Melbourne lawyer Daniel Kitay left a lucrative career to start FUNDAY Natural Sweets. Frustrated by the lack of healthy options on the market, Kitay began a journey of creating sugar-free recipes using alternative ingredients. After researching in the US and UK, he created lollies made from tapioca starch and chicory root fibre. Despite concerns about leaving his job, Kitay took the risk with the support of his wife. The gamble paid off as FUNDAY secured deals with major retailers including Chemist Warehouse, Woolworths and Coles. The company’s commitment to early success yielded impressive results, with Kitay describing the achievements as a “pinch me” moment. Funday’s lollies are made with natural flavors and colors using tapioca, chicory root fiber and stevia. Taking a naively ambivalent approach to entrepreneurship, Kitay emphasizes that there is more to business than just the product. FUNDAY is now expanding its product range, exploring different sizes and parts, while also investing in Australia and eyeing opportunities in the US and UK.

Topic:

Former lawyer turns healthy behavior entrepreneur, lands major retail deal

Daniel Kitay’s determination to eliminate the lack of healthy recipes available to consumers led him to leave his high-paying job as a lawyer and found FUNDAY Natural Sweets. Faced with her own weight struggles and a desire to improve her health, Kitay began a weight loss journey that included eliminating refined sugars from her diet. However, he missed the indulgence in lollies and confectionery, prompting him to look for alternatives.

Kitay’s explorations took him abroad to the United States and Britain, where he researched and experimented with materials such as tapioca starch and chicory root fiber. In a leap of faith, he resigned from his law career and began creating healthier versions of the lollies. With the support of his wife, who believed in the importance of taking risks, Kitay launched FUNDAY.

The risk paid off when FUNDAY secured a deal with Chemist Warehouse, followed by a multi-million dollar settlement with Woolworths. In an exciting development, the company recently announced its launch in Coles supermarkets across the country. Kitay expressed his surprise at having struck deals with major retailers within just two and a half years of starting his business.

Funday’s lollies are made with tapioca, chicory root fiber, stevia, natural flavors and colors. Kitay attributes the success of his enterprise not only to the quality of his products but also to his determination and naivety. He believes that it is beneficial to have a certain degree of naivety when starting a business as it encourages innovation.

Looking to the future, FUNDAY is focusing on expanding its product line with different sizes and parts. The company also plans to increase its investment in Australia while exploring opportunities to enter the US and UK markets.

Daniel Kitte’s journey from lawyer to entrepreneur serves as an inspiration to those who dare to pursue their passion and challenge the status quo in their industries. FUNDAY’s success reflects the growing demand for healthy alternatives in the confectionery market and the potential for innovative entrepreneurs to disrupt established norms.

Post navigation

Source: gillettnews.com