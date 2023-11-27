New grant to broaden support for hardware entrepreneurs Cornell Chronicle

Rev:Ithaca Startup Works is set to expand its hardware accelerator programs thanks to a new $2 million “Build to Scale” grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration. Local matching funds of $2 million, including $1 million from Empire State Development’s Division of Science, Technology and Innovation (NYSTAR), bring the total award amount to $4 million.

Administered by the Cornell Center for Regional Economic Advancement (CREA) with support from Cornell Engineering, Rave’s Prototyping and Manufacturing Hardware Accelerator helps entrepreneurs launch and grow startups that offer physical products. In addition to an open track, the accelerator’s AgTech and CleanTech tracks include industry-specific training, mentorship, and networking opportunities.

“Rev was one of the first incubators in the country to have a dedicated program supporting hardware entrepreneurs,” said Ken Rother, director of Rev and the Hardware Accelerator.

Rave has worked with 125 hardware companies since 2014.

With the new funding, Rave Hardware will help a larger number and broader diversity of entrepreneurs, launch a new Medical Tech track to provide tailored support to entrepreneurs developing medical devices, and bridge the gap between the two. Will create a new “protofacturing” accelerator. current accelerator.

“Hardware accelerators support anyone with a product idea, from lab researchers to field workers to everyday consumers who see opportunities in the market,” Rother said. “Expanding our offerings will help even more entrepreneurs start successful companies.”

Now in its 10th round, the Build to Scale program helps expand entrepreneurship support services and startup capital to foster technology entrepreneurship. Cornell is one of the 60 newest Build to Scale grant recipients and the only awardee in New York State.

Vice President of Research and Innovation Kristin J. “Cornell will put this groundbreaking Build to Scale grant to ambitious use, advancing our research translation and emerging entrepreneurs across multiple sectors,” Van Vliet said. “This investment continues our commitment to research and the important step that innovation plays in translating ideas into products and companies with real-world impact.”

The expansion of the Hardware Accelerator presents an opportunity for Rev to deepen its existing partnerships at Cornell and build new relationships. Made possible by an exclusive partnership with the Meinig School of Biomedical Engineering, the new Med Tech track will also facilitate access to design resources, equipment, and faculty in the College of Human Ecology. Weill Cornell Medicine will serve as a source of applicants and industry expertise for the track.

“The grant support will serve as a catalyst, providing additional opportunities to many entrepreneurs working across a variety of disciplines,” Van Vliet said. “We are grateful to EDA and NYSTAR for the matching funds provided, as we advance Cornell’s mission of pushing the boundaries of knowledge and fostering meaningful social change.”

Hardware accelerators not only help budding entrepreneurs, but they also stimulate the local entrepreneurship ecosystem and economy. The program’s alumni have cumulatively raised more than $26 million in venture capital to date, and 40% of participants have attended other entrepreneurship programs in New York.

“Rev’s Hardware Accelerator has a proven track record of connecting entrepreneurs to the entrepreneurship resources, creators, and mentors available in New York,” said Tom Shriver, founding executive director of CREA. “The expansion of these unique programs will attract new entrepreneurs to the region and provide them with the support they need to establish roots in the region.”

Rev also received an additional $625K this month from Empire State Development’s New York State Business Incubator Program to continue and expand its incubator services, including hardware accelerators. The new funding allows Rave to establish New York as a hub of technology innovation and a destination for hardware entrepreneurs.

Bridget Hagen is a marketing/communications specialist for the Center for Regional Economic Advancement.

Source: news.cornell.edu