New Google leak reveals powerful Google Photos feature for Android

A new report suggests that Google is testing a new way to embed Google Photos features in other Android apps.

As exposed by a prolific leaker named AssembleDebug, code hidden within the latest version of the Files by Google File Manager app allows users to quickly edit images with the Google Photos picture editor without switching apps.

The editor is activated by tapping a new “floating action button” when the user previews an image in files. This action opens the current image in the familiar Google Photos editing interface, but it happens completely seamlessly and without any indication that it’s actually the Google Photos app that’s doing the editing work behind the scenes. To the user, it seems as if the Files app has gained full Google Photos editing capabilities. However, according to AssembleDebug, the function only works if the user already has the Google Photos app installed.

Far fewer people use the Files app than Google Photos, and most of the time, users will access their images directly through Google Photos. But for other occasions, such as when saving an image from a web page or downloading an email attachment, the Files app can prove invaluable as it lets you browse the entire file system on your device. With the new floating button, it’s unnecessary to manually send images from files to Google Photos.

You can see how the button works in the short video clip below:

As is often the case with AssembleDebug searches, this feature is not currently accessible to end users, and there is no guarantee that Google will make it available to end users in this form or at all.

Although the feature has so far only been found within the Files app, Google’s testing suggests that other apps may get similar Google Photos photo editing capabilities in the future. For example, it would be easy to access the Google Photos editor from within a messaging app like WhatsApp. It can also provide users with a more consistent system-wide photo editing experience.

