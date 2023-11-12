Google is testing a completely different kind of feature for Google Photos. SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

We now know more about a new and entirely different type of feature that Google is currently testing for Google Photos, thanks to a new report from prolific software explorer AssembleDebug.

The new feature, which was first brought to our attention earlier this September, allows users to set calendar reminders directly from within Google Photos — an unexpected departure from features typically added to the platform.

Now, AssembleDebug has managed to enable the feature within the latest version of Google Photos (version 6.61), giving us our first look at the reminder function in action.

According to the report, Google’s new Google Photos reminder function can find and extract date information from a photo and automatically turn it into an event in Google Calendar. For example, viewing a photo of an invitation or ticket will automatically prompt the user to set a reminder for that event or trip. Google Photos will automatically fill in event details for you based on the photo’s content and give you a chance to edit them before saving them to your calendar. The link to the original photo is also automatically added to the event.

The prompt to set a reminder won’t appear on every photo; It’s designed specifically for people with text event information, which opens up new uses for Google Photos beyond cataloging your selfies and vacation photos. With the new reminder feature, it will become equally useful for managing your physical tickets, invitations and bills. Just take a photo of any document you receive, and Google Photos will help make sure you don’t miss any important dates.

Note that the reminder feature is currently under testing and is not available to users. There is no guarantee that this experimental feature will arrive in its current form or at all. However, the continued development of the feature by Google makes its imminent roll-out highly likely based on previous feature leaks.

