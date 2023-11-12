New gene editing treatment reduces dangerous cholesterol in small study

A handful of patients had severe heart disease that led to chest pain and heart attacks. After trying available cholesterol-lowering medications, his cholesterol could not be reduced as much as cardiologists had recommended.

So he volunteered for an experimental cholesterol-lowering treatment using gene editing that was unlike any treatment previously tried in patients.

The results, reported by Boston-based company Verve Therapeutics at a meeting of the American Heart Association on Sunday, showed that the treatment significantly reduced cholesterol levels in patients and appeared to be safe.

The trial included only 10 patients, whose average age was 54 years. Each had the genetic abnormality, familial hypercholesterolemia, which affects about one million people in the United States. But these findings could also point the way for millions of other patients around the world who struggle with heart disease, which remains a leading cause of death. In the United States alone, more than 800,000 people have a heart attack each year.

And while more testing will need to be done in a wider range of patients, gene editing experts and cardiologists said the treatment has the potential to transform preventive cardiology.

“Even for seasoned veterans of this field like me, this is a day we will look back on,” said gene editor Fyodor D. Urnov of the Innovative Genomics Institute in Berkeley, California. “I see today as crossing the Rubicon.” in a good way. This is not a small step. “This is a leap into new territory.”

Impressed by the data and the potential it showed, pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly paid $60 million to collaborate with Verve Therapeutics and opted to acquire additional rights to Verve’s programs for an additional $250 million. If the edit remains promising, Eli Lilly hopes to fund larger studies.

“Until now, we thought of gene editing as a treatment we should reserve for very rare diseases where there is no other treatment,” said Dr. Daniel Skowronski, chief scientist and medical officer of Eli Lilly. “But if we can make gene editing safe and widely available, why not focus on more common disease?”

The new study was led by Dr. Shekhar Kathiresan, chief executive of Verve. Patients received a single infusion of microlipid nanoparticles that contained within them a molecular factory to edit a gene in the liver, the site of cholesterol synthesis. The gene, PCSK9, increases levels of the bad type of LDL cholesterol. There was a plan to block it.

The small lipid spheres were carried through the blood directly to the liver. They entered liver cells and opened, revealing two molecules. One gives instructions to the DNA to make the gene editing tool, and the other is a guide to guide the editing tool to the gene that needs editing.

“This treatment is almost like science fiction,” said Dr. Martha Gulati, director of preventive cardiology at the Smidt Heart Institute of Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles and president of the American Society for Preventive Cardiology, who was not involved. tests.

The gene editing tool works like a pencil and eraser. The eraser erases one letter of the target gene, and the pencil writes a new letter, causing PCSK9 to shut down.

The goal: A single cholesterol-lowering treatment that results in lifelong protection from heart disease.

Patients received different doses. LDL levels dropped by 39 to 55 percent in the three people who received the highest dose — enough to move them toward their cholesterol goals.

In the small study, people who received higher doses had flu-like symptoms for a few hours. Two patients had serious adverse events that the study’s independent data safety and monitoring board deemed a result of their underlying serious heart disease. The board advised the researchers not to stop the study.

One suffered fatal heart failure five weeks after receiving the infusion. The autopsy revealed that several of his coronary arteries were blocked.

The second patient suffered a heart attack the day after the injection. It was discovered that he had been having chest pain before receiving the infusion, but had not reported it. If investigators had known, he would not have received treatment.

In a way, this treatment is the culmination of studies that began a decade ago when researchers discovered rare but healthy individuals with cholesterol levels that seemed impossibly low. This was because their PCSK9 gene had mutated and was no longer functional. As a result, these people were protected from heart disease.

This led to the development of antibodies to block the gene. Patients inject themselves with antibodies once a week. Then came a twice-a-year RNA injection that blocks PCSK9 production.

It seems possible that those treatments, as well as statins for people whose cholesterol is more easily controlled, could help solve the problem of heart disease.

But heart disease remains fatal. Even after people are diagnosed with heart disease, less than 60 percent of all patients take statins. Only a quarter take one of the more effective, higher-intensity statins, Dr. Gulati said.

“Patients take it initially, and then they forget or decide they don’t need it,” he explains. “It happens more than you think.”

Dr. Michelle O’Donoghue, a cardiologist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, said that since patients often don’t take their pills or injections, “there is a lot of interest in a one-and-done treatment, through gene editing — a single treatment and a lifetime reaction.”

Family history was the inspiration for Dr. Kathiresan at Verve Therapeutics. His uncle and grandmother died of heart attacks. His father suffered a heart attack at the age of 54. And then, on September 12, 2012, his 42-year-old brother, Senthil, returned from the race, dizzy and drenched in sweat. He was having a heart attack. He died nine days later.

In that moment, Dr. Kathiresan said, he vowed to find a way to prevent what happened to his brother from happening to anyone else.

Of course, even if gene editing works, applying it to young people at heart risk is a good idea in the future. But, Dr. Gulati said, early gene editing of young patients with genetically high cholesterol levels could prevent hardening of the arteries.

“It can be an unreliable drug,” she said.

It all depends on the success and safety of gene editing and its lasting effects. The first patient was treated only six months ago. But a previous study in monkeys lasted two and a half years and the results of the gene editing held up.

Dr. Urnov, who said she has a genetic risk for heart disease, is optimistic for herself and her 6-year-old daughter.

“Honestly, I can’t wait for this drug to become available to prevent heart disease,” he said. “I like the idea of ​​gene editing as a vaccine to prevent heart disease.”

Source: www.nytimes.com