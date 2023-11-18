New Galaxy S24 tech solves Samsung phones’ worst problem

Samsung’s Galaxy S23 Ultra (Photo by Joan Cross/Nurfoto via Getty Images) Nurfoto via Getty Images

Samsung involving itself in the smartphone AI wars is a turn that is both unexpected and exciting in equal measure. Why? Because the company’s new technology could solve the main problem of Galaxy phones: feature bloat.

I’ve been writing for years that Samsung’s flagship phones are so packed with features and possibilities that it seems as if you need the ability to fully utilize them. Few things give me FOMO like reviewing a Galaxy S handset because I know there’s a customization, or feature, somewhere deep in the Settings menu that I’ve missed.

Innovative features are obviously, ultimately, a good thing. They are the culmination of years of feature development and software refinement. It’s not just Samsung that struggles with this, this applies to most smartphone makers, but Samsung has long been a real innovator in this industry (remember the Galaxy S5’s “Smart Pause” trick that pauses when looking away from the screen Would you stop the video?).

Because of that, Samsung phones to do Feel burdened with features and brimming with possibilities that most users will never explore.

But the company’s AI announcements in recent weeks show it is aware of it and has a solution. Check out this recent release about a new translation feature for phone calls that will likely debut in the Galaxy S24.

“AI Live Translate calls will soon give users with the latest Galaxy AI phones a personal translator when they need it. Because it is integrated into the native call feature, the hassle of using third-party apps is gone. Said in the press release.

Samsung clearly wants to make it clear that the new calls tool won’t be another unused app wandering aimlessly in feature purgatory, as it’s baked directly into the Phone app.

The signs don’t end here. In announcing its new generative AI model, Samsung Gauss, the company said it plans to “apply generative AI to core tasks customers use daily”. Talking about its upcoming AI products, a news release from Samsung mentioned putting AI “in all the places where it matters most.”

Admittedly it’s all a bit vague, but the live translation call feature is a window into the company’s plans for an AI pivot—baked-in skills that don’t add to an already bloated feature-list. If so, then this is a much-needed tonic for the Galaxy smartphone line.

How else can AI solve Samsung’s feature bloat problem? Perhaps it will recognize when users are attempting to take a hands-free selfie and offer a shutter countdown. Or, the Galaxy S24 will learn which apps, pictures, and documents you prefer to store in your Secure Folder and move future files there automatically. Perhaps AI could use its text-to-image generation capabilities to create phone wallpapers, so you don’t have to scan through thousands of things to find the perfect fit.

Samsung has unique feature-packed phones that deserve praise. But that puts the onus on users to figure it all out. If the Korean company goes this route and relies on AI to simplify the lives of Galaxy users, it would be a big step towards the “it just works” category that Apple currently dominates. .

